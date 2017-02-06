Updated Tamron SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2

Tamron has revised its fast telephoto zoom including uprated autofocus and image stabilisation

Tamron has updated its highly-regarded SP 70-200mm f/2.8 Di VC USD to give a new ‘G2’ model. Improvements are said to include faster and more precise autofocus, improved optical stabilisation, and a shorter minimum focusing distance of 0.95m (from 1.35m). The lens also gains compatibility with Tamron’s TC-X14 and TC-X20 1.4x and 2x teleconverters, and the metal barrel design features water and dust proof construction. A tough, water and oil resistant fluorine coating is applied to the front element.

Three image stabilisation modes are available: in addition to the standard VC Mode 1, Mode 2 is used for panning, while Mode 3 is designed to give maximum stabilisation of the captured image, but forgoes stabilising the viewfinder before shooting. The exact behaviour of VC mode 1 can also be adjusted using Tamron’s optional Tap-in console, which also enables future firmware updates if necessary.

An Ultrasonic Silent Drive (USD) motor promises fast and silent autofocus, while also allowing full-time manual focus override. Nikon users will benefit from an electromagnetically-driven aperture diaphragm, although this appears to limit the lens’s compatibility with older DSLR models. In a boon for tripod users, the rotating tripod mount shoe includes an Arca-Swiss compatible dovetail design.

The 70-200mm f/2.8 G2 is due at the end of February, with pricing to be confirmed.

Tamron redefines the fast telephoto zoom category with the introduction of the next-generation 70-200mm F/2.8 zoom

All-new optical design delivers a dramatically faster autofocus speed and image stabilization performance of 5 stops*1

SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (Model A025)

Tamron Co., Ltd. announces the launch of the SP 70-200mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (Model A025), a new telephoto zoom lens product for 35mm full-frame DSLR cameras.

This new model has been developed by substantially enhancing the features of its predecessor. These include a thorough review of the optical, mechanical and electronic designs to enhance increase autofocus speed and precision, reinforce VC (Vibration Compensation) functions and to shorten MOD. New features include eBAND Coating, Moisture-Proof and Dust-Resistant Construction, Fluorine Coating and compatibility with tele converters. The lens design features a metal-based barrel for improved handling and ease-of-use. The result of this dramatic evolution is Model A025, a high-speed telephoto lens that widens the scope of expression for photography in a broad range of genres, such as portraits, landscapes, sports and photojournalism.

*1. CIPA Standards Compliant Using in VC MODE 3 (For Canon: EOS-5D MKIII is used / For Nikon: D810 is used)

PRODUCT HIGLIGHTS

Outstanding resolution and contrast reproduction performance, beautiful bokeh and full compatibility with Tamron tele converters

Based on the current model (A009), the optical design has been revised and improved. Both the resolution and contrast reproduction performance far exceeds the present levels. Bokeh has been enhanced and expanded to deliver outstanding background effects across the entire zoom range. Use of a circular diaphragm with nine blades further improves bokeh. The optical design of the new lens consists of 23 elements in 17 groups. Optimum deployment of XLD (eXtra Low Dispersion) and LD (Low Dispersion) glass elements thoroughly eliminate chromatic aberrations, which tend to become particularly prominent in high-speed telephoto lenses, across the entire zoom range, while ensuring uniform, high-level image quality even on the periphery of the image plane.

The new lens is also fully compatible with the TELE CONVERTER 1.4x (Model TC-X14)*2 and TELE CONVERTER 2.0x (Model TC-X20)*2, which increase the focal length of the lens to 1.4 times and 2 times the original, respectively.

Changes in zoom range when used with SP 70-200 mm F/2.8 Di VC USD G2 (Model A025)

Improved VC system provides highest Vibration Compensation ability in its class*1 (5 stops using CIPA standard compliant) and offers three situation-specific VC modes

Utilizing Tamron’s original VC (Vibration Compensation) system, which uses a moving coil mechanism, further reinforcement of the drive system power and control performance has now achieved the highest VC level in its class,*4 with an image stabilization performance of 5 stops according to the CIPA standard (when using VC Mode 3).

Also, the VC system of the new lens offers three VC modes, including one mode exclusively for panning. Photographers can freely choose between the different VC modes according to the shooting conditions. Even for telephoto shooting in low light, which tends to be severely affected by camera shaking, photographers can now enjoy jitter-free handheld shooting with much greater flexibility.

*4. Among 70-200mm F/2.8 interchangeable lenses for full-frame DSLR cameras (as of January :Tamron)

VC MODE 1 – standard mode that strikes a great balance between the stability of the viewfinder image and the stabilization effects.

VC MODE 2 is exclusively used for panning.

VC MODE 3 prioritizes the stabilization of the captured images and forgoes the stabilization of the viewfinder image.

With the optional accessory TAMRON TAP-in ConsoleTM, you can customize the configuration of VC MODE 1. Choose the viewfinder view of either standard or image priority.

Improved autofocus speed and responsiveness

This new lens is equipped with a USD (Ultrasonic Silent Drive) ring-type ultrasonic motor, whose outstanding responsiveness and control ensures accurate high-speed focusing. Incorporating two advanced, high-performance microcomputers and optimizing the algorithm has improved both the focusing speed and accuracy compared with SP 70-200mm (Model A009). Additionally, thanks to the Full-time Manual Focus override mechanism, photographers shooting with AF can instantaneously make fine focusing adjustments using MF without wasting time by switching the AF-MF mode back and forth.

Shorter Minimum Object Distance for greater versatility

Improvements made to the focus cam and zoom cam inside the lens barrel have reduced the MOD from 1.3m (50.7 in) in the older Model A009 to 0.95m (37.4 in) for Model A025, which has a maximum magnification ratio of 1:6.1. The shorter MOD, coupled with the excellent optical performance of the SP 70-200mm (Model A025), allows photographers to further broaden their range of expression.

Optimized and exclusively designed eBAND Coating

The new lens features Tamron’s original eBAND (Extended Bandwidth & Angular-Dependency) Coating, a technology that combines a nano-structured layer with an extremely low refractive index with the conventional multiple-layer coatings. Optimized and exclusively designed for this new zoom, the eBAND Coating provides superior anti-reflection performance, effectively reducing any flare and ghosting. Even when taking backlit portraits, the new lens delivers flawless, crystal clear images.

Moisture-Proof and Dust-Resistant Construction

Ideal for use in outdoor photography, the new 70-200mm telephoto zoom has moisture-resistant construction because special sealants that are dust-resistant and moisture-resistant are used at every joint and seam. The sealant material helps to prevent the intrusion of any dirt, dust or water droplets, compared to conventional Moisture-Resistant Construction.

Fluorine Coating for greater protection

The front surface of the lens element is coated with a protective fluorine compound that is water- and oil-repellant. The lens surface is easier to wipe clean and less vulnerable to the damaging effects of dirt, dust, moisture and fingerprints.

Electromagnetic diaphragm system now used also for Nikon-mount lenses

An electromagnetic diaphragm system, which has been a standard feature for Canon-mount lenses, is now available for in Nikon-mount lenses*5. More precise diaphragm and aperture control is possible because the diaphragm blades are driven and controlled by the motor through electronic pulse signals.

*5 Available only with cameras compatible with the electromagnetic diaphragm (D3100, D3200, D3300, D3400, D5000, D5100, D5200, D5300, D5500, D5600, D7000, D7100, D7200, D300, D300s, D600, D610, D700, D750, D800, D800E, D810, D810A, D3x, D3s, D4, D4s, Df, D500, D5). (As of January; Tamron)

Lightweight and easy-to-hold tripod mount is compatible with Arca-Swiss style quick release plates

A new textured grip and Arca-Swiss style tripod interface enhances both speed and utility. Because the tripod mount is made of lightweight magnesium, it is much easier to carry.

Compatible with TAMRON TAP-in ConsoleTM, an optional accessory product

The optional TAP-in Console provides a USB connection to a personal computer, enabling users to easily update the lens firmware as well as customize features, including fine adjustments to the AF and VC.

Based on the rigorous quality standards worthy of the SP series, this new lens is manufactured with a thorough attention to details

For the SP series products in particular, Tamron has established rigorous design and quality standards. These standards apply to the optical design, mechanical design and the cosmetic appearance. The optical design has been refreshed, mechanical parts improved and a new exterior design adopted. To maximize the optical performance intrinsic to this product, Tamron has improved the accuracy of the component parts and increased the precision of the overall zooming mechanism.

SPECIFICATIONS

Focal Length : 70-200mm

Maximum Aperture : F/2.8

Angle of View (diagonal) : 34°21′ – 12°21′ (on full-frame), 22°33′ – 7°59′ (on APS-C)

Optical Construction : 23 elements in 17 groups

Minimum Object Distance : 0.95m (37.4 in)

Maximum Magnification Ratio : 1:6.1

Filter Size : φ77mm

Maximum Diameter : φ88mm

Length* : for Canon 193.8mm; for Nikon 191.3mm

Weight** : for Canon 1,500g; for Nikon 1,485g

Aperture Blades : 9 (circular diaphragm)

Minimum Aperture : F/22

Image Stabilization Performance : 5 stops (CIPA Standards Compliant)

Standard Accessories : Lens hood, Lens caps, Lens case, Detachable tripod mount

Compatible Mounts : Canon, Nikon

Specifications, appearance, functionality, etc. are subject to change without prior notice.

**Weight includes the weight of detachable tripod mount.

* Length is the distance from the front tip of the lens to the lens mount face.

Price: To be confirmed

Availability: End of February 2017