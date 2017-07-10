Updated premium mirrorless Leica TL2 revealed

Leica has revealed the latest model in its T-series range of mirrorless cameras, in the shape of the TL2. An update to the TL that was introduced just 8 months ago, it uses a similar unibody design that’s crafted from a single block of aluminium, but adds a 24-million-pixel sensor into the equation. Leica claims this promises exceptional sharpness, impressive dynamic range and excellent colour rendition. The standard sensitivity range covers ISO 100-50,000, and image files can be recorded in JPEG or DNG raw formats.

By adding its latest Maestro II processor, Leica says it has increased the operational speed, with autofocus that’s three times faster then the previous model and a considerably faster startup time. These performance improvements extend to the shutter and continuous shooting, with the 1/4000sec top mechanical shutter speed expanded by a new silent electronic option that goes up to 1/40,000sec. Meanwhile the camera can shoot at 7 frames per second using the mechanical shutter, and 20fps with the electronic shutter.

For video shooters, 4K recording is onboard, at 3840 x 2150 resolution and 30 frames per second. Alternatively Full HD video is available at 60fps, and users can try their hand at slow-motion recording using a 120fps mode. For all of these, electronic image stabilisation is included to smooth out shake from hand-held shooting.

Like previous models in the range the TL2 has very few physical controls, with the shutter and video record buttons grouped with twin electronic control dials on the top plate. Instead it’s mostly operated via its 3.7in rear touchscreen, using a custom-designed and generally very usable interface.

One feature that’s missing compared to the TL is a pop-up flash, but there’s still a hot shoe for mounting an external flash unit. This can also accept Leica’s £390 Visoflex add-on electronic viewfinder – as before the camera doesn’t have one of its own built in.

The Leica TL is available to order immediately, in a choice of silver or black finish. It costs £1700 for the body alone, with matched TL-mount lenses starting at £1300.