Previously unreleased images of Princess Diana and her sons, the Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry as young boys have been published ahead of a intimate documentary about Diana, marking 20 years since her death.

The never before seen pictures include a photo of the boys, dressed in borrowed police helmets and ties, as well as an image of a tanned Diana wrapping her arms around a young prince Harry, both smiling on Holiday. Speaking about the photo of his mother and Harry during one of the many poignant moments throughout the documentary, William says: “This one here, I thought you’d like to see, quite a special picture, the two of you, which I thought was quite sweet.” In response, Harry joked: “I just remember having the skinniest legs, and still do.”

While another, equally beautiful portrait actually shows a pregnant Diana, holding a baby William in her arms while wearing a pink sweater. Both look relaxed in the candid portrait. One of the first things you notice is the startling similarity between William and his son, Prince George. The images, released by Kensington Palace, come from Diana’s personal photo albums and feature during the ITV programme.

Harry admits during the documentary that he was dreading looking at the images but wanted to wait for the right time to sit down with his older brother and going through the photo albums. The brothers, reflecting on their mother, lament that there are not that many pictures of Diana in the photo albums as she was often the one taking the pictures. William explains during the show “she loved taking pictures, it was so nice. She captures some really good portraits of people, you kind of get a snapshot of their personality quite quickly.”

The release of the images coincide with the showing of an ITV documentary, Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy airing this evening, Monday 24th at 9pm.