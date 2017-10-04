Science Museum exhibits previously unseen photos of India

Illuminating India is now open at the Science Museum in London

The Science Museum has just opened its new photographic exhibition, Illuminating India, to mark 70 years of independence in India.

Featuring photographs from 1857 up to 2017, the exhibition includes several original photographs seen in the UK for the first time.

The collection is part of a bigger season of public events, including a screening of Slumdog Millionaire featuring a Q&A with Danny Boyle.

Museum director Ian Blatchford said of the exhibition: “India’s history and culture are built on a rich tradition of scientific thought and innovation.

“The stories we will be showcasing through this vibrant season not only shaped India but had global significance.”

The above example from the collection shows employees of the Tata Iron and Steel Company on their way to work in the Indian town of Jamshedpur in 1951. The exhibition also includes photos from India’s first known photographer, Ahmad Ali Khan, alongside a number of photos focusing around colonisation and independence. It will also survey the technological development of photography in India, tracing the medium from its beginnings with fragile salt prints as well as digital imagery on display.

This striking photo is called ‘The Mystic Sign’ and was taken by India photographer Shapoor N. Bhedwar in 1890.