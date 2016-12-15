Travel Photographer of the Year 2016 winners unveiled

Portuguese photographer takes the title of Travel Photographer of the Year 2016 with two remarkable portfolios, beating photographers from 123 countries.

It has been revealed that Joel Santos is the first-ever Portuguese overall winner in the award’s 14-year history. The judges thought Joel’s two portfolios, entered in the Landscape Sea Sky and Journeys and Adventures categories, exhibit a remarkable diversity in subject, technique and feel.

Joel’s first winning portfolio entry in the Land Sea Sky category is another first for the TPOTY, it was captured using a drone and shows a bird’s eye view of Ethiopia’s Danakil Depression, one of the hottest places in the world. The second portfolio reveals a sensitive and intimate insight into the life of a Ghanaian fisherman on Lake Bosumtwi.

Alongside Joel, 14-year-old Darpan Basak from India has been crowned the Young Travel Photographer of the Year 2016 with his portfolio based on the theme Places and Experience. Darpan’s portfolio reveals the story and sense of excitement in the lives of fishermen as they land a great catch.

In addition to Darpan, 18-year-old Courtney Moore won Young POTY 15-18 years old, with her portfolio entry in the Places and Experience category, of two young male foxes captured a sub-zero windy morning in Island Beach State Park, New Jersey, USA. With Ankit Kumar, a 13-year-old from India crowned winner of the Young POTY 14 and Under with his portfolio of images taken at Lake Natron in Tanzania in the Places and Experiences category.

Some of the other winning shots from the competition can be seen below

The winning images will be exhibited in Hull for the UK City of Culture celebrations from the 18th May to 30th June and at 10 Stockwell Street, Greenwich in London from the 4th August to the 3rd of September, 2017. The awards are judged by leading photographers and experts in the field. The next Travel Photographer of the Year Competition 2017 launches in April/May. Find out more at www.tpoty.com