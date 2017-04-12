Trade your GoPro upwards

You can now trade in your old GoPro Hero model for a chunk off the latest version

Popular action camera producer GoPro is attempting to court sales of its latest outing, the GoPro Hero 5, with a new ‘trade-up’ system for its cameras. Starting today, users can knock $100 off the price of a GoPro Hero 5 Black or $50 off a Hero 5 Session if they hand in their old Hero devices.

After a troublesome year in 2016 which saw it suffer losses of more than $370 million – and saw its first attempt at a consumer-targeted drone embarrassingly recalled after it was revealed that they fell out of the sky – the new scheme by GoPro seems to be an attempt to keep its users buying its products with a trade-up programme.

Despite the Hero 5 Black being the top selling camera in its category last year, the trade-up scheme and a number of employee layoffs (270 last month alone) hints that the world’s biggest camera manufacturer could just not be selling enough cameras.

The GoPro Hero 6 is set to be released later this year. Visit their official site to learn more about the trade-in scheme.