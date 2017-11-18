Top press photos of the week: Silhouettes around the UK

Our top press photos this week feature Remembrance Sunday events and the winter weather



Every week we take a look at some of the top press photos of the week as captured by Press Association photographers around the world.

Our selection this week features images from the events and anniversaries of the week, with Remembrance Sunday services and the horse racing in Cheltenham.

The low light caused by the early evenings in winter allows photographers to capture some powerful silhouetted images.

A seagull flies by the river Thames backed by the silhouette of the Westminster Place (House of Parliament) in London, UK on November 11, 2017.

A man walks past Tommy, a statue of a First World War soldier by artist Ray Lonsdale, as the sun rises in Seaham on Remembrance Sunday.

Rough seas tear along the Tynemouth Longsands on the North East coast, as temperatures dropped as low as minus 3°C (26.6F) across large swathes of the UK this week.

This colourful top press image was taken on November 16, 2017 to show the scenery of the forests in Nyingchi, in south west China’s Tibet Autonomous Region.

These silhouettes are of runners and riders in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle during day one of the November Meeting at Cheltenham Racecourse, Cheltenham

A young man jogs along the Herrenhauser Avenue in Hanover, Germany, 17 November 2017.