Top Press Photos of 2017: Our pick of the best

This year we’ve been looking at some of the top press photos captured by Press Association photographers.

From John Lennon murals to a royal engagement, there’s been a lot to keep press photographers busy this year. As we come to the end of it, we thought it would be a good idea to round up some of the best images.

Check out our collection below and let us know what other press photos you loved this year.

On January 3, this image was taken in Bangkok, Thailand of a woman travelling on the Bangkok to Yala train. Travellers flocked to Bangkok bus and train stations after the long New Year’s weekend celebrations in Thailand.

In one of the most powerful images of the year on April 8, Saffiyah Khan (left) faced down English Defence League (EDL) protester Ian Crossland during a demonstration in the city of Birmingham, in the wake of the Westminster terror attack.

Prime Minister Theresa May had some chips while on an election campaign stop in Mevagissey, Cornwall on May 2.

On June 19, as the summer sun started to appear, a woman used a newspaper to cover her head on the beach at Barry Island, South Wales. The temperatures were in the high twenties and people flocked to the seaside to enjoy the glorious sunny weather.

On July 31, this colourful photograph was taken as a graffiti artist worked on a huge mural of John Lennon as part of Upfest, a street art and graffiti festival in Bristol.

On August 9, Norway’s Karsten Warholm (right) celebrated winning the the Men’s 400m Hurdles final during day six of the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium.

Taken on September 13, this atmospheric image was snapped at a performance of NEON Western at The Samuel Beckett Theatre as part of The Dublin Fringe Festival 2017. Adam Devereux (left) played Rain Man and Mark D’Aughton played the sheriff in Conflicted Theatre’s production.

Three trees lie uprooted in the aftermath of Storm Xavier, which swept across Northern Germany. This was taken by a street near Rautenberg, Germany on October 6.

On October 16, the sky around the UK took on an orange hue after sahara dust was blown in with ex-Hurricane Ophelia. Here, a plane flies past the Shard in central London.

Taken in Sao Paulo, Brazil, this photo snapped on October 24 shows a woman dressed up as ‘Catrina’, a Mexican character also known as ‘The Elegant Death.’ She is one of the most popular figures of the Day of the Dead party in Mexico.

On October 24, a PA photographer took this great image of penguins swimming around a diver as he cleans algae from inside the tank at Living Coasts Zoo & Aquarium in Torquay, Devon.

Sheep at sunrise in a snow-covered field near Ribblehead in the Yorkshire Dales National Park, as the cold and wintry weather sets in on November 25.

On November 27, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle held a photo-call in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, after the announcement of their engagement.

This image was taken in Moscow on November 29, 2017. The aerial image is of a road interchange at the crossing of Ulitsa Narodnogo Opolcheniya Street and Prospekt Marshala Zhukova Street, lit at night.

