Top press photos of the week: Fireworks, kites and snow

Our top press photos feature the events and anniversaries of the week

Every week we take a look at some of the top press photos of the week as captured by Press Association photographers around the world.

Our selection this week features bonfire night celebrations and winter weather around the world.

This photographer managed to capture some striking fireworks over the church in Bottesford, Leicestershire.

Thick smog engulfs the Provincial Capital in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan, owing to a persistently dry and cold weather as well as a high level of air pollution. Some cities of Punjab will experience dense smog, heavily loaded with pollutants which affect the air quality.

Poppies fall on actor James Dutton during the launch of the Poppyscotland fundraising challenge The 1918 Poppy Pledge. He is seen in a recreated First World War trench at Pollok Country Park in Glasgow.

A bus can be seen driving through the snowy landscape near Hofsgrund, Germany, 6 November 2017. The winter months have started in the Black Forest region.

A full November moon, which is known as a Beaver’s Moon according to the native north Americans, rises behind the Grade II listed Victoria Tower on the summit of Castle Hill in Huddersfield.

A horse in the paddock after the ‘Bet £10 Get £20 At 188Bet Handicap Hurdle’ during 188 Bet Haldon Gold Cup Day at Exeter Racecourse.

A protester in Trafalgar Square, London, during the Million Mask March bonfire night protest organised by activist group Anonymous.

This image in our list of top press photos of a Bangladeshi boy silhouetted against the setting sun was taken as he flies kite on a truck roof near Gabtoli at Dhaka.