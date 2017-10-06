Top press photos of the week: Weather wonders around the world

The top images this week feature horses, windy beaches and the harvest moon.

Every week we take a look at some of the top press photos of the week as captured by Press Association photographers around the world.

This photo demonstrates a lesson in the wonders of wildlife photography. The horse is being washed after racing at Warwick Racecourse.

Three trees lie uprooted in the aftermath of Storm Xavier, which is sweeping across Northern Germany. This was taken by a street near Rautenberg, Germany on October 6.

Tynemouth beach is hit by strong winds causing water and sand to fly into the paths of dog walkers. Strong winds were sweeping across the UK this week making great photo opportunities.

This photo from World Teacher’s Day was taken in Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan. This student is in a class at a government funded Non Formal Basic Education School on the outskirts of Lahore.

This is Damien Hirst’s ‘Love Lost’ (1999), which features twenty live carp. It is estimated at between £1,200,000 and £1,800,000 and has been set up at Christie’s in London to show off some of the auction highlights from Christie’s Frieze Week.

Two Russian tourists watch the beautiful Mount Agung from a temple site in Bali, Indonesia. More than 140,000 people have been evacuated as the volcano has been showing signs of an imminent eruption for more than a week.

This is the view from Blackfriars Bridge, London as the Harvest Moon appears on October 5.

This aerial photo shows local villagers picking water chestnuts in Xinghuo Village of Wuxing District in Huzhou, China.

