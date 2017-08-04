This week's top press photography selection includes a long overdue retirement, the world's largest flower and sporting moments

Each week we like to highlight some of our favourite topical press photography images of the week as captured by Press Association photographers. This week the Duke of Edinburgh retires from public duty at the astonishing age of 96, England’s women football team endures semi-final heartbreak once again, Neymar Jr. smashes club football transfer record and the UK enjoys the British summer.