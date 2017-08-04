This week's top press photography selection includes a long overdue retirement, the world's largest flower and sporting moments
Each week we like to highlight some of our favourite topical press photography images of the week as captured by Press Association photographers. This week the Duke of Edinburgh retires from public duty at the astonishing age of 96, England’s women football team endures semi-final heartbreak once again, Neymar Jr. smashes club football transfer record and the UK enjoys the British summer.
The Duke of Edinburgh attending the Captain General’s Parade as his final individual public engagement, at Buckingham Palace in London.
England players appear dejected after the final whistle during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2017 match at the De Grolsch Veste, Enschede.
Research associate Dr Axel Dalberg Poulsen examines an Amorphophallus titanum, or titan arum, one of the world’s biggest and smelliest flowers, which has bloomed at the Royal Botanic Garden in Edinburgh.
A graffiti artist work on a huge mural of John Lennon as he takes part in Upfest, a street art and graffiti festival in Bristol.
A fishing boat on the Horizon heads back to port as the sun rises near Tynemouth on the North East coast.
Highland Dancer Elayne Seaton from the Tattoo Dance Company performs on the Edinburgh Castle esplanade after the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo programme was revealed by Brigadier David Allfrey, chief executive and producer of the Tattoo.
Horse and riders take part in the Riding of the Marches ford on the River Esk, alongside the Roman Bridge in Musselburgh, East Lothian, during the annual Musselburgh Festival organised by the Honest Toun’s Association.
Great Britain’s Mo Farah takes a selfie whilst on track ahead of the IAAF World Championships which starts on Friday.
Neymar is unveiled alongside Paris Saint Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi during a press conference at the Parc des Princes, following his world record breaking £200million transfer from FC Barcelona to Paris Saint Germain.