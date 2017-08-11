Top Press Photography Images of the week – What’s going on there?

Our top press photography this week is filled with sports, events and animals. Learn the story behind our striking featured image and more.
Each week we like to highlight some of our favourite topical press photography images of the week as captured by Press Association photographers. This week has been dominated by sports with some particularly strong and curious moments captured on camera. Our featured image is probably the most random of all and lends itself to a great “caption this” game, so perhaps that’s what drew you to this piece from social? Find out more about that moment and others that stood out for us this week below.
An Asiatic lion at ZSL London Zoo, which celebrated World Lion Day on August 10.
Justin Gatlin (USA), bows down to Usain Bolt (JAM), AUGUST 5, 2017 after stealing Bolt’s thunder in his penultimate race at the IAAF World Championships men’s 100m final at The London Stadium in London, UK. (Photo by Takashi Okui / AFLO)
Mo Farah celebrates with his children after the Men’s 10,000m final of the 2017 IAAF World Championships in London, Britain, on Aug. 4, 2017. MoFarah fought off stiff competition to claim the title with 26 minutes and 49.51 seconds. (Xinhua/Wang Lili)
A mass ascent of balloons at the annual Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
A couple shelter from a rain shower under their jackets at the Southbank, London, as the wet summer weather continues.
Giant panda Huan Huan and her newborn male baby Mini Yuan Zi, born on august 4, 2017 at the Zoo Parc de Beauval in France on August 6, 2017. Photo by Zoo de Beauval/ABACAPRESS.COM
MUMBAI, INDIA – AUGUST 9: People participate in silent protest march being held by the ‘Maratha Kranti Morcha’ to press for its various demands, including reservation from Byculla to Azad Maidan on August 9, 2017 in Mumbai, India. The protest rally, which saw participation from nearly three lakh members of the Maratha community from across the state, was held for the first time in Mumbai. The 58th Marathi Kranti Morcha went off peacefully in Mumbai with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assuring Marathas of reservations in educational institutes and jobs as well as special sops for farmers and students. (Photo by Kunal Patil/Hindustan Times)
Norway’s Karsten Warholm celebrates winning the Men’s 400m Hurdles Final during day six of the 2017 IAAF World Championships at the London Stadium.