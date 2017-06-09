Our top press photos this week come from the world of sports including Tennis at Roland Garros, Cricket, Rugby and Cycling.

Each week we like to highlight some of our favourite topical press photography images of the week as captured by Press Association photographers. Although politics has rightly dominated the headlines, a lot has also been happening in the world of sport.

British and Irish Lions fan in the stands before the tour match at Eden Park, Auckland.

South Africa’s Imran Tahir appeals unsuccessfully during the ICC Champions Trophy, Group B match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

British and Irish Lions’ Alun Wyn Jones during the press conference at the Rydges Hotel, Christchurch.

Riders pass Cannock Chase War Cemetery during Stage Two of the Women’s Tour of Britain from Stoke-on-Trent to Staffordshire

Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland prepares to serve during her French Open women’s semifinal match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at Roland Garros in Paris.