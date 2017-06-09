Top Press Photography Images of the week – Sporting goods

Jon Devo

Our top press photos this week come from the world of sports including Tennis at Roland Garros, Cricket, Rugby and Cycling.

TAGS:

Each week we like to highlight some of our favourite topical press photography images of the week as captured by Press Association photographers. Although politics has rightly dominated the headlines, a lot has also been happening in the world of sport.

Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

British and Irish Lions fan in the stands before the tour match at Eden Park, Auckland.

Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

South Africa’s Imran Tahir appeals unsuccessfully during the ICC Champions Trophy, Group B match at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

British and Irish Lions’ Alun Wyn Jones during the press conference at the Rydges Hotel, Christchurch.

Photo: PA Wire/PA Images

Riders pass Cannock Chase War Cemetery during Stage Two of the Women’s Tour of Britain from Stoke-on-Trent to Staffordshire

Photo: David Silpa/UPI

Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland prepares to serve during her French Open women’s semifinal match against Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia at Roland Garros in Paris.

 