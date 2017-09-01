Top Press Photography images of the week

Our top press photos this week includes some landmark events and special occasions.
Each week we like to highlight some of our favourite topical press photography images of the week as captured by Press Association photographers.
Top Press Photography
The Duke of Cambridge and Prince Harry look at tributes to Diana, Princess of Wales attached to the Golden Gates of Kensington Palace, London, ahead of the 20th anniversary of their mother’s death.
A deserted Boscombe beach in Dorset today (top image), compared with the same beach photographed on the 27 August 2017.
Samba dancers take part in the Grand Finale Parade on the final day of the Notting Hill Carnival in London, Britain on Aug. 28, 2017. (Photo: Xinhua/Stephen Chung)(gj)
LOS ANGELES – AUGUST 27: Katy Perry performs on the 2017 ‘MTV Video Music Awards’ at The Forum on August 27, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup)
Illustration picture shows the dress rehearsal for ‘Totem’, the upcoming show of the ‘Cirque du Soleil’ circus theatre company, Wednesday 30 August 2017 in Brussels. (BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM)
HMS Queen Elizabeth, the UK’s newest aircraft carrier, arrives in Portsmouth.
A specialist technical abseil team cleaning and inspect one of the four faces of the Great Clock, otherwise known as Big Ben, at the Houses of Parliament, in London. It is “entirely bonkers” and “ridiculous” that Big Ben’s famous bongs will be silenced for four years next week as major conservation work is carried out, Tory MP James Gray has said.
Aug 26, 2017; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Floyd Mayweather Jr. lands a hit against Conor McGregor during their boxing match at the at T-Mobile Arena. During his record-breaking 50th professional boxing victory. (Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports)