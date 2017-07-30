Top Press Photography Images of the week: Passchendaele, wildfire and steampunks

This week's top press photography selection includes coverage of the wildfires in the south of France, events marking 100 years since the Battle of Passchendaele, and the Prudential bicycle ride around London.
Each week we like to highlight some of our favourite topical press photography images of the week as captured by Press Association photographers. This week sees the 100th anniversary of the Battle of Passchendaele during the First World War, as well as a variety of other events around the globe – including dangerous wildfires in southern France.
John Kidman, 86, and Bill Hunt (left), 83, at the launch of virtual reality content of the Battle of Passchendaele at the Household Cavalry Museum, Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall, London. Photo by John Stillwell/PA Wire/PA Images
Sunlight casts a shadow across some of the names of the Passchendaele fallen carved into the Menin Gate in Ypres ahead of the commemoration. Photo by Andrew Matthews/PA Wire/PA Images
A picture taken on July 26, 2017 shows many tourists evacuated overnight from Cap Benat campsite because of raging wildfires, near Bornes-Les-Mimosas, south-eastern France. Photo by Olivier Hertel/ABACAPRESS.COM
Ashlyn, 11, from Canada looks at 700 teddy bears, which have been placed on the steps of St Paul’s Cathedral in London, by international aid agency World Vision UK to represent the 700 children per week that flee conflict in South Sudan by crossing the border into Uganda. Image by Matt Crossick/PA Wire/PA Images
Riders await the start of the Prudential RideLondon-Surrey Classic during day two of the Prudential Ride London. Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire/PA Images
Steve Kay attends the Whitby Steampunk Weekend in Whitby, Yorkshire. Photo by Danny Lawson/PA Wire/PA Images
The Red Arrows on display at the Sunderland Airshow. Photo by Owen Humphreys/PA Wire/PA Images
Prince Harry during a visit to a summer holiday activity session run by Newham Council’s leisure trust at Central Park, East Ham, London. Photo by Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire/PA Images