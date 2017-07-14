Each week we like to highlight some of our favourite topical press photography images of the week as captured by Press Association photographers. This week has seen the reigning Wimbledon champ, Andy Murray, eliminated from the tournament and a visit from Queen’s distant cousin, the King of Spain.
King Felipe VI of Spain inspects a guard of honour during a Ceremonial Welcome on Horse Guards Parade in London.
Johanna Konta crosses the bridge to the media centre following her loss to Venus Williams on day ten of the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon.
The Duke of Cambridge goes in goal as a member of the Wildcats Girls’ football programme takes a shot as he hosts a reception for the England Women football team at Kensington Palace in London.
Sam Querrey celebrates beating Andy Murray on day Nine of the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon.
Photographers line up their shot as the sun rises at St. Mary’s Lighthouse, Whitley Bay.
Andy Murray during a press conference after losing to Sam Querrey on day nine of the Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, Wimbledon.
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 13: A blue whale skeleton forms the main exhibit at the Natural History Museum on July 13, 2017 in London, England. The 126-year-old skeleton, named “Hope”, replaces “Dippy” the Diplodocus dinosaur as the museum’s main exhibit. (Photo by Rob Stothard/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 12: Sebastian Vettel of Germany and Ferrari driving the Ferrari SF15-T during F1 Live London at Trafalgar Square on July 12, 2017 in London, England. F1 Live London, the first time in Formula 1 history that all 10 teams come together outside of a race weekend to put on a show for the public in the heart of London. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images for Formula 1)
NAPLES, CAMPANIA, ITALY – 2017/07/11: Some tourists look at Vesuvius with a vast fire on the slopes. (Photo by Salvatore Laporta/KONTROLAB /LightRocket via Getty Images)
TOPSHOT – Brian Wilson, 10 of Redford smiles after being crowned Mud Day King at Wayne County’s annual Mud Day at Nankin Mills Park on July 11, 2017 in Westland, Michigan.
The mud pit contains 200 tons(181 metric tons) of top soil and 20,000 gallons(75,708 liters) of water. / AFP PHOTO / JEFF KOWALSKY (Photo credit should read JEFF KOWALSKY/AFP/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 10: Roger Federer of Switzerland serves during the Gentlemen’s Singles fourth round match against Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria on day seven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
An Indian artist dressed as Hindu goddess Mahakali performs while in a trance during the traditional festival of ‘Bonalu’, a ritual offering to the goddess Mahakali at Sri Ujjaini Mahankali Temple in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad, on July 10, 2017.
Bonalu is an annual festival of Southern indian state of Telangana, where the Goddess Mahakali is honoured mostly by women with offerings of food and dancing. / AFP PHOTO / NOAH SEELAM (Photo credit should read NOAH SEELAM/AFP/Getty Images)
Participants have their heads covered with mock butterflies during the Christopher Street Day Parade “ColognePride” in Cologne, western Germany, on July 9, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / dpa / Henning Kaiser / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read HENNING KAISER/AFP/Getty Images)