Top Press Photography images of the week: Art, nature and knights

The top images this week feature jousting and salmon, amongst other photos from around the world

Every week we take a look at some of the top press photography images of the week captured by Press Association photographers.

This wildlife photo captures a salmon making its way upstream on the River Tyne in Hexham, Northumberland.

The World Jousting Championship took place at the St Ives Medieval Faire in Sydney on September 23. On the left of the photo Dominic Sewell of the UK faced off against Per Estein Prois-Rohjell of Norway on the right.

This rare 17th century portrait of the Duke of Buckingham, George Villiers, by Sir Peter Paul Rubens, has gone on display at the Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum in Glasgow.

Models walk across the Millennium Bridge in London, covered in body paint depicting some great works of art, including Van Gogh’s Sunflowers and Edvard Munch’s The Scream. The body pant was done by Sarah Attwell and was commissioned by Rise Art to highlight Britain’s disconnect with art.

This photo is from the Matlock Bath Illuminations, which is a parade of illuminated and decorated boats along the River Derwent in Derbyshire.

This harrowing photograph shows residents having to cross the river after Hurricane Maria destroyed a bridge in Morovis, Puerto Rico. The hurricane hit the island last week, causing devastation and fatalities.

Rutting season starts this week – this braying deer was pictured in Phoenix Park in Dublin. Irish Motorists were warned about the potential hazards on the roads that this time of year can cause.

In the last of our top press photography images, Karl Foulkes-Halbard pilots a hydroplane powerboat called the Bluebird K3 during a test run on Bewl water in Kent. Sir Malcolm Campbell’s boat was restored after 80 years off the water.