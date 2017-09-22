Top Press Photography images of the week: Banksy, bats and ballet

In our feature on top press photography this week, we include beautiful images of sunsets, harrowing photos from around the world and the events of the week

Every week we take a look at some of the top press photography images of the week captured by Press Association photographers.

This arresting photograph captures the sky at dawn over the port of Blyth on the Northumberland coast. This week marks the official beginning of Autumn with the Autumn Equinox on September 22.

In this image, cyclists uses yellow Ofo bikes to cycle in Westminster, London. This was to mark World Car Free Day on September 22.

This photograph shows rescue workers in Mexico City, Mexico, searching for survivors after a powerful earthquake hit the city on Tuesday. The magnitude 7.1 earthquake collapsed buildings and killed over 250 people on the anniversary of another strong earthquake in 1985.

This photograph captures a new offshore wind farm off the North East coast near Blyth in Northumberland. The farm is set to power around 34,000 houses.

This photograph shows Constance Devernay of the Scottish Ballet in an appeal for audiences to buy a bauble from The Nutcraker. The campaign is to help fund the ballet’s set restoration.

This week Banksy painted two new murals near the Barbican Centre, London, to mark the opening of an exhibition by American painter and graffiti artist Jean-Michel Basquiat at the venue.

Pro-choice protesters dress up as handmaids from The Handmaid’s Tale and stand outside of Leinster House, Dublin. Their protest was around the first public meeting on the recommendations of the Citizens Assembly about abortion rights.

Lucas the bat enjoys playing with a visitor’s camera at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. He is getting ready to settle into the bat house after being raised by the keepers for the first months of his life.