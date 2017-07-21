This week's top press photography selection includes a Royal visit to Europe, sporting heroes and some interesting scenes from across the globe.
Each week we like to highlight some of our favourite topical press photography images of the week as captured by Press Association photographers. There’s a been a lot of travel in the news this week, along with wild weather and some fantastic sporting events. The London Stadium has played host to the World Para Athletics Championship, while England’s women’s team thrashed a fellow home nation 6-0.
USA’s Regas Woods in the Men’s Long Jump T42 Final during day five of the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships at London Stadium.
Toronto, Ontario, Canada – British rock legends QUEEN with ADAM LAMBERT stopped by at Air Canada Centre in Toronto. Band members: BRIAN MAY and ROGER TAYLOR (Credit Image: © Igor Vidyashev via ZUMA Wire)
DARWIN ISLAND (Xinhua) — Image taken on July 14, 2017, provided by the Management of the Galapagos National Park shows a technical team of DPNG doing an ultrasound and sampling for laboratory tests to a whale shark, during a study carried out in Darwin Island, part of the Galapagos Islands, Ecuador. (Xinhua/DPNG) (fnc) (ce) (jmmn)
Lightning flashes near the Spinnaker Tower in Portsmouth as overnight thunderstorms swept across Britain.
KAMCHATKA TERRITORY, RUSSIA: Abandoned ships in the Russkaya Bay of the Avacha Gulf on the south-eastern coast of the Kamchatka Peninsula. Yuri Smityuk/TASS
The sunrise over the Mawddach estuary in Barmouth, Wales.
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge during a visit to the Holocaust Memorial in Berlin on the first day of their three-day tour of Germany.
Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy during day one of The Open Championship 2017 at Royal Birkdale Golf Club, Southport. Photo: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire.
England players huddle after the final whistle