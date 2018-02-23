Tokina announces 20mm autofocus lens for Sony mirrorless

An autofocus version of the existing FiRIN 20mm f/2 FE super wide angle lens for full-frame Sony E mount cameras, such as the A7RIII.

Tokina has announced a new autofocus version of its existing FiRIN lens for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras.

The Tokina FiRIN 20mm f/2 FE AF lens is the second prime lens in Tokina’s premium lens series. It adopts the same optical design as found in the existing manual focus model, but with added autofocus functionality.

Lens design

Designed to produce optimal image quality for full-frame cameras, the optical design of the lens features two aspherical elements and three lenses moulded from Super-low dispersion glass to reduce aberrations.

For autofocusing, the lens features a ring-shaped ultrasonic autofocus motor, which promises fast and accurate autofocusing. Additionally, a MF Assist function is available to make fine adjustments to focus.

Worldwide sales of the Tokina FiRIN 20mm f/2 FE AF lens will start from the end of May. A prototype of the lens will be on display at the Kenko Tokina booth at CP+, being held in Japan from March 1.