This Is Britain: Crowdsourced photography book chronicles a day in the UK

The photography project took place from October 20-22, 2017

A crowdsourced photography project has been made into a book detailing a day in the life of people in Britain.

Photographs of everything from breakfast in bed to homeless people sleeping rough were selected by photographer Rankin alongside 300 other images to appear in This Is Britain.

Over 11,000 photos were submitted for the book, which is on sale now with all profits to be donated to BBC Children in Need.

Rankin said: “I’ve loved being part of this unique project as it demonstrates how photography will always be the most immediate, intimate medium.

“Photography’s power lies in its ability to speak to a broad audience. Nowhere is that better demonstrated than in This Is Britain.”

The premise behind the project, which was fronted by the renowned photographer, was to capture a snapshot of Britain’s diversity.

The book follows the course of a day from a ‘breakfast’ category all the way through to ‘so to bed’ with the images interwoven with essays from 14 celebrities including Piers Morgan and Ben Fogle.

Photographs from leading photographers and photojournalists like David Montgomery, Alex Lake and Tracey Welch also appear in the final book.

This is Britain is available to buy now from www.photobox.co.uk for £25.

Check out some of the images in our gallery below.

“Saturday morning in Birmingham City Centre. Man and his best friend, through thick and thin.”

“The Humber Bridge…Driving home to North Lincolnshire I cross this beautiful monstrosity so many times and never have I seen it so perfect. Lucky, yes a little, but beautiful all the same.”

“Fish on Friday. Teatime at Lakeland View Nursing Home, Morecambe.”

“Alderley Edge, Cheshire. Taken after a long walk in the beautiful wooded countryside with my special husband Ron and black Labrador Daisy May.”