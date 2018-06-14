Tenba launches new budget bag range

The new Skyline range features five different sizes, with prices starting at £35.

Bag manufacturer Tenba has announced a set of new camera bags, aimed primarily at beginners, or those on a strict budget.

With prices starting at just £35, the new Skyline range of bags comes in five different sizes and features two contrasting colour schemes. The interior of each bag is a vibrant blue colour, which according to Tenba is designed to make finding your kit easier.

With soft fabric and moveable divider, the bags have a fully customisable interior to fit your specific camera system. Each bag has water repellent exteriors, YKK zippers, reinforced stitching and comes with a 5 year warranty .

Different sizes

The Tenba Skyline 7 is the smallest in the series, accommodating a small mirrorless or APS-C camera with kit lens. The largest in the series is the Tenba Skyline 13, which has enough room to fit a pro sized DSLR with battery grip attached. In between you’ve got the Tenba Skyline 8, designed for larger mirrorless cameras, or APS-C models and up to three lenses. The Tenba 10 is larger again, suitable for a DSLR, plus 2-3 lenses including a 70-200mm f/2.8 lens. The Tenba Skyline 12 can house a DSLR and up to four lenses (including a 70-200mm).

The Tenba Skyline is available now via selected Tenba stockists, with prices between £35 and £60. For more information visit Tenba.com