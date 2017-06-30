Tamron launches updated 24-70mm lens featuring 5-stop stabilisation

Hot on the heels of the 18-400mm last week, Tamron has announced details of a fresh update to its popular 24-70mm lens for Canon and Nikon cameras, in the form of the SP 24-70mm f/2.8 Di VC USD.

The biggest update comes in the form of a new Dual MPU (Micro Processing Unit) control system, which Tamron promises will produce faster and more precise autofocus performance, as well as up to five stops of vibration compensation for more stable images – giving it the highest vibration compensation performance of anything in its category.

It features a minimum focus distance of 15 inches, a maximum magnification ratio of 1:5 and weighs it just about 900g for both Canon and Nikon mounts.

Inside, the SP 24-70mm wields 17 lens elements arranged in 12 groups – including a range of Extra Refractive Index, Low Dispersion elements, glass aspherical and hybrid aspherical elements. Put together, this design should work to minimise as many chromatic aberrations as possible while maintaining a quite compact design.

The lens is also treated with Tamron’s nanotechnology-based eBAND (Extended Bandwidth & Angular-Dependency) coating, to help control any ghosting or flare effects that might occur while shooting a back-lit subject.

On the outside, a fluorine-based coating protects the new lens from dirt, and it benefits from a locking lens hood and weather-resistant build.

Nikon users can expect to see their version of the lens arriving at the start of August 2017 (Canon users have to wait until September), priced at $1,199 – though there’s no word on official UK pricing just yet.