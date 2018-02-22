Tamron debuts telephoto zoom lens for full-frame DSLR cameras

The new 70-210mm f/4 Di VC USD lens will be available for full-frame DSLRs, such as the Nikon D850 or the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV

Tamron has unveiled a new telephoto zoom lens for full-frame DSLRs.

Featuring a constant fast aperture of f/4, the lens construction consists of 20 elements in 14 groups, using three LD (Low Dispersion) lens elements which are designed to reduce aberrations.

The lens also features the highest-in-class maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.1, as well as the shortest in class minimum object distance of 0.95m. The zoom mechanism is internal, meaning the physical length of the lens does not change during zooming – this precludes “lens creep” and also, according to Tamron, gives the lens a robust and sturdy feeling. Additionally, the front element doesn’t rotate, making the use of polarizing filters easy.

A new high-speed Dual MPU (micro processing unit) is designed to deliver responsive autofocus performance, as well as “outstanding” VC (vibration compensation) image stabilisation. The lens is also equipped with a full-time manual focus override mechanism for making fine manual focusing adjustments without using the AF/MF switch.

The surface of the front element is coated with a protective fluorine compound which is water and oil repellant. Furthermore, the lens itself has a moisture-resistant construction.

Optional extras

You can also use the lens with Tamron’s 1.4x and 2.0x teleconverters, increasing the focal length and being useful for wildlife, sports and action photographers. Other optional features include compatibility with Tamron’s TAP-In Console for upgrading lens firmware via your computer, and a tripod mount which is compatible with Arca-Swiss style quick release plates.

Available from April, the Tamron 70-210mm f/4 Di VC USD lens price will be around £699.