Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD sample image gallery

We've been testing the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD - the first third-party standard zoom for Sony full frame mirrorless cameras. View a gallery of shots, including links to full-size images below
Earlier this year, Tamron announced the 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD full frame mirrorless lens for Sony FE mount. This is the first third-party standard zoom we’ve seen Tamron produce for Sony’s full frame mirrorless cameras and its a lens we’ve been eager to test ever since we heard of its development.
The Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD gives Sony A7-series users an alternative standard zoom to choose from, plus it marks the first in a new series of Tamron lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras. It’ll be interesting to see what Tamron follows up with next, but before we get too ahead of ourselves, it’s important to find out how this lens fares.
The selection of sample images below were taken with the lens coupled to the Sony A7R III.
More information about the lens can be found in our Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD news story. We’ll also be posting our full review soon so be sure to check back to read our verdict.
The Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD is currently on pre-order with most online retailers and photo stores. It’s expected to be available from July 2018 and will cost £699.99.
All images are Copyright Amateur Photographer magazine.
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Sample Image 1
Sony A7R III 1/800 sec f/2.8 ISO 100. Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD @ 57mm
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Sample Image 2
Sony A7R III 1/500 sec f/5.6 ISO 100. Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD @ 28mm
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Sample Image 3
Sony A7R III 1/800 sec f/4 ISO 100. Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD @58mm
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Sample Image 4
Sony A7R III 1/1000 sec f/2.8 ISO 100. Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD @ 75mm
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Sample Image 5
Sony A7R III 1/2500 sec f/2.8 ISO 100. Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD @ 75mm
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Sample Image 6
Sony A7R III 1/1000 sec f/4 ISO 100. Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD @ 75mm
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Sample Image 7
Sony A7R III 1/1000 sec f/2.8 ISO 100. Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD @ 75mm
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Sample Image 8
Sony A7R III 1/1600 sec f/2.8 ISO 100. Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD @ 75mm
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Sample Image 9
Sony A7R III 1/400 sec f/5.6 ISO 100. Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD @ 28mm
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Sample Image 10
Sony A7R III 1/320 sec f/5.6 ISO 100. Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD @ 75mm
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Sample Image 11
Sony A7R III 1/125 sec f/2.8 ISO 100. Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD @ 75mm
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Sample Image 12
Sony A7R III 1/30 sec f/5.6 ISO 100. Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD @ 48mm
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Sample Image 13
Sony A7R III 1/1250 sec f/2.8 ISO 100. Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD @ 36mm
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Sample Image 14
Sony A7R III 1/320 sec f/4 ISO 100. Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD @ 28mm
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Sample Image 15
Sony A7R III 1/500 sec f/5.6 ISO 100. Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD @ 28mm
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Sample Image 16
Sony A7R III 1/320 sec f/8 ISO 100. Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD @ 28mm
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Sample Image 17
Sony A7R III 1/800 sec f/2.8 ISO 100. Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD @ 75mm
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD Sample Image 18
Sony A7R III 1/40 sec f/11 ISO 100. Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD @ 28mm
