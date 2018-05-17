Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD sample image gallery

We've been testing the Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD - the first third-party standard zoom for Sony full frame mirrorless cameras. View a gallery of shots, including links to full-size images below

Earlier this year, Tamron announced the 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD full frame mirrorless lens for Sony FE mount. This is the first third-party standard zoom we’ve seen Tamron produce for Sony’s full frame mirrorless cameras and its a lens we’ve been eager to test ever since we heard of its development.

The Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD gives Sony A7-series users an alternative standard zoom to choose from, plus it marks the first in a new series of Tamron lenses for full-frame mirrorless cameras. It’ll be interesting to see what Tamron follows up with next, but before we get too ahead of ourselves, it’s important to find out how this lens fares.

The selection of sample images below were taken with the lens coupled to the Sony A7R III.

More information about the lens can be found in our Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD news story. We’ll also be posting our full review soon so be sure to check back to read our verdict.

The Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD is currently on pre-order with most online retailers and photo stores. It’s expected to be available from July 2018 and will cost £699.99.

All images are Copyright Amateur Photographer magazine.