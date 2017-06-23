Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD sample image gallery

Tamron has bolstered its lens lineup with an 18-400mm superzoom. Here you can view a gallery of shots taken with the lens, including links to full-size images and our review
AP was given a production sample of the Tamron 18-400mm prior to its official launch. A selection of images were taken while it was in our possession and these can be inspected in detail below
The Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD is the latest addition in the manufacturers lineup and differs from your average superzoom lens in the way it offers a focal range that’s equivalent to an astonishing 27-600mm in 35mm terms. Ever since Tamron launched its first superzoom in the form of the AF 28-200mm f/3.8-5.6 Aspherical lens in 1992, we’ve seen the manufacturer strive to develop a stronghold in this zoom category. This latest zoom is designed to have mass market appeal with those who’d like an all-in-one lens that’s highly versatile and suitable for a multitude of different subjects and situations.
A full breakdown of the lens, including our overall verdict, can be found by reading our Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD review.
The Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD will be available from July 2017 and will cost £649.99.
All images are Copyright Amateur Photographer magazine.
Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Sample Image 1
Nikon D5600 1/100 sec f/5.6 ISO 100. Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD @ 18mm
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Sample Image 2
Nikon D5600 1/60 sec f/6.3 ISO 100. Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD @ 400mm
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Sample Image 3
Nikon D5600 1/1600 sec f/5.6 ISO 400. Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD @ 18mm
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Sample Image 14
Nikon D5600 1/500 sec f/6.3 ISO 400. Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD @ 400mm
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Sample Image 4
Nikon D5600 1/320 sec f/6.3 ISO 400. Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD @ 400mm
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Sample Image 5
Nikon D5600 1/640 sec f/6.3 ISO 200. Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD @ 18mm
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Sample Image 6
Nikon D5600 1/1000 sec f/6.3 ISO 200. Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD @ 400mm
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Sample Image 7
Nikon D5600 1/1000 sec f/3.5 ISO 100. Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD @ 18mm
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Sample Image 8
Nikon D5600 1/160 sec f/6.3 ISO 100. Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD @ 400mm
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Sample Image 9
Nikon D5600 1/400 sec f/6.3 ISO 100. Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD @ 400mm
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Sample Image 10
Nikon D5600 1/100 sec f/6.3 ISO 100. Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD @ 400mm
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Sample Image 12
Nikon D5600 1/500 sec f/6.3 ISO 100. Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD @ 55mm
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Sample Image 13
Nikon D5600 1/1000 sec f/6.3 ISO 200. Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD @ 400mm
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Sample Image 15
Nikon D5600 1/200 sec f/6.3 ISO 100. Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD @ 86mm
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Sample Image 16
Nikon D5600 1/30 sec f/13 ISO 100. Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD @ 29mm
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Sample Image 17
Nikon D5600 1/1600 sec f/3.5 ISO 100. Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD @ 18mm
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine
Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD Sample Image 18
Nikon D5600 1/800 sec f/6.3 ISO 100. Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD @ 400mm
Credit: Copyright Michael Topham Amateur Photographer Magazine