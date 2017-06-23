Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD sample image gallery

Tamron has bolstered its lens lineup with an 18-400mm superzoom. Here you can view a gallery of shots taken with the lens, including links to full-size images and our review

The Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD is the latest addition in the manufacturers lineup and differs from your average superzoom lens in the way it offers a focal range that’s equivalent to an astonishing 27-600mm in 35mm terms. Ever since Tamron launched its first superzoom in the form of the AF 28-200mm f/3.8-5.6 Aspherical lens in 1992, we’ve seen the manufacturer strive to develop a stronghold in this zoom category. This latest zoom is designed to have mass market appeal with those who’d like an all-in-one lens that’s highly versatile and suitable for a multitude of different subjects and situations.

A full breakdown of the lens, including our overall verdict, can be found by reading our Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD review.

The Tamron 18-400mm f/3.5-6.3 Di II VC HLD will be available from July 2017 and will cost £649.99.

All images are Copyright Amateur Photographer magazine.