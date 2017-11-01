Tamron 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3: New zoom for full-frame DSLRs launched

Tamron has announced a new ultra-telephoto lens for full-frame Canon and Nikon DSLRs – the Tamron 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3 Di VC USD.

It includes three Low Dispersion (LD) lens elements, designed to reduce aberration. Both Tamron’s Extended Bandwidth & Angular-Dependency (eBAND) coating and Broad-Band Anti Reflection (BBAR) coating are included as part of the lens design, promising to reduce reflections, ghosting and flare, as well as increase light transmission.

Weighing in at just 1,115g and measuring 196.5mm (7.7in), the optic is the lightest in its class, with magnesium alloy in key areas of the lens barrel to improve strength as well as to keep the weight down.

The lens is also said to deliver fast and precise autofocus, while the Vibration Compensation (VC) gives a 4-stop benefit thanks to the high-speed Dual Micro-Processing Unit (MPU) control system found in all of the latest Tamron models.

For close-up work, the lens has a maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.6, plus a minimum focusing distance of 1.5m (59in).

Additionally, the Tamron 100-400mm f/4.5-6.3 lens is compatible with Tamron’s 1.4x tele converter as well as the Tamron TAP-in Console that enables lens customisation. An Arca Swiss-compatible tripod mount is also available as an optional accessory.

Both the Canon and Nikon mount models will be launched simultaneously on 16 November. At the time of writing, UK pricing had not been announced, but there is a US price of $800.