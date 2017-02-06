Tamron 10-24mm f/3.5-4.5 Di III VC HLD for APS-C DSLRs

Tamron introduces the first third-party APS-C wide zoom to include optical image stabilisation

Tamron has announced an optically-stabilised wideangle zoom to fit Canon and Nikon APS-C DSLRs, in the shape of the 10-24mm F/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD. It’ll be the first DX-specific wide zoom to offer image stabilisation for Nikon DSLR owners, and only the second for Canon users after the Canon EF-S 10-18mm f/4.5–5.6 IS STM. It also includes moisture-resistant construction – useful for landscape shooters – and a new High/Low Torque Modulated Drive Motor (HLD) for autofocus, which Tamron says is capable of accurately controlling the large focus group used in the 16-element, 11-group design. Full-time manual override of autofocus is also available.

Other features include a water and oil repellent fluorine coating on the front element, while Nikon users will benefit from a built-in electromagnetic diaphragm control motor, as has been used on Canon EF-mount lenses for years. However it appears that this limits the lens’s compatibility to a select group of more-recent Nikon bodies (see press release below).

The lens is also compatible with Tamron’s Tap-in console, allowing the user to tweak the autofocus and image stabilisation settings and if necessary, update the firmware in future. A smart cosmetic redesign is derived from the firm’s highly-regarded recent SP series lenses. It will be available from the end of March, with pricing to be confirmed.

Tamron introduces an ultra-wide-angle zoom with Vibration Compensation.

Compact, high-performance lens boasts the largest focal length range in its class*1

10-24mm F/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD

Tamron Co., Ltd. announces the launch of 10-24mm F/3.5-4.5 Di II VC HLD a new ultra-wide-angle zoom lens for APS-C DSLR cameras. This new wide-angle zoom lens covers an exceptionally large range—the largest focal length range in its class*1 (35mm equivalent is 16mm to 37mm). The lens is ideal for street photography, landscapes, group photos and casual everyday scenes. In 2008, Tamron launched the SP AF10-24mm F/3.5-4.5 Di II LD Aspherical [IF] (Model B001) that provided an unprecedented focal length range in its class. Building on that lens’s popularity, this new lens has improved optical performance and new features. It embodies Tamron’s most advanced technologies, including the VC (Vibration Compensation) system, Moisture-Resistant Construction and Fluorine Coating, and the first implementation of Tamron’s new HLD (High/Low Torque Modulated Drive Motor). Additionally, this new lens has a refreshing new design derived from the design of the new product lineup in the SP series.

*1 Among ultra-wide-angle zoom lenses for APS-C DSLR cameras (As of January, 2017; Tamron)

PRODUCT HIGHLIGHTS

Inheriting the broadest focal length range in its class*1 of ultra-wide-angle zoom lenses

The lens achieves a broad focal length range of 10-24mm, the largest range among ultra-wide-angle zoom lenses for APS-C DSLR cameras. This is the 35mm equivalent of covering a very wide angle of view, from 16mm ultra-wide angle to 37mm semi-wide angle. A photographer can enjoy diverse wide-angle expressions with just this one lens, from dynamic landscapes far beyond the normal human field of vision to simple, casual snapshots.

Improved optical performance across the entire zoom range

The optical design of the lens consists of 16 elements in 11 groups. Special lens elements are utilized in an optimum configuration of one LD (Low Dispersion) lens element, one XLD glass element, one molded glass aspherical element, and one hybrid aspherical lens. While curbing an increase in the size of the optical system, the new lens very effectively compensates for a wide variety of aberrations in the entire zoom range, including transverse chromatic aberration, comatic aberration and distortions that tend to become more prominent with a wide-angle lens.

Tamron’s highly regarded BBAR (Broad-Band Anti-Reflection) Coating and the optical design paying close attention to internal reflections in the lens barrel also curb the effects of harmful light rays that tend to occur with a wide-angle lens, achieving excellent resistance against ghosting and flare seen in backlighting situations.

Vibration Compensation that is especially useful in low light conditions

In response to the requests of many customers who have asked the company to equip a wide-angle lens with image stabilization, we have now installed Tamron’s acclaimed VC (Vibration Compensation) on the new model. Optimizing the actuator and the control algorithm has made it possible to incorporate the VC, while maintaining the compact design of the previous 10-24mm lens. The VC especially enhances the photographer’s freedom in handheld shooting at dusk or in a dimly lit room, and under other relatively low light conditions, as the mechanism proves particularly effective in the shooting conditions with slower shutter speeds.

Equipped for the first time with the new HLD with outstanding driving power and stability

Tamron’s new HLD (High/Low Torque Modulated Drive Motor) has been developed for use as the AF drive system for this new lens. With its outstanding driving power and stability, the HLD is capable of smoothly controlling the AF mechanism of this new model is actually equipped with large focusing lens elements. When shooting in AF mode, the Full-time Manual Focus override allows you to instantly make fine focusing adjustments manually, without having to switch between modes.

Compressed into a compact body with structural ingenuity

While enhancing image quality, adding new functions and substantially improving the basic performance, the new space-saving design has ensured an optimum configuration for components such as the VC and AF unit, thus successfully reducing overall length compared to the previous model. The lightweight and compact body with outstanding ease of use will prove to be very well-balanced when attached to an APS-C DSLR camera.

User-friendly lens with Fluorine Coating and Moisture-Resistant Construction

The front surface of the lens element is coated with a protective fluorine compound that is water- and oil-repellent. The lens surface is easier to wipe clean and is less vulnerable to the damaging effects of dirt, dust, moisture and fingerprints, allowing for much easier maintenance. For greater protection when shooting outdoors, leak-proof seals throughout the lens barrel help protect your equipment.

Electromagnetic diaphragm system now used for Nikon-mount lenses

An electromagnetic diaphragm system, which has been a standard feature for Canon-mount lenses, is now employed in Nikon-mount lenses*2. More precise diaphragm and aperture control is possible because the diaphragm blades are driven and controlled by a motor through electronic pulse signals.

*2 Available only with cameras compatible with the electromagnetic diaphragm (D3100, D3200, D3300, D5000, D5100, D5200, D5300, D5500, D7000, D7100, D7200) (As of January, 2017; Tamron)

Compatible with TAMRON TAP-in ConsoleTM, an optional accessory product

The optional TAP-in Console provides a USB connection to your personal computer, enabling you to easily update your lens’s firmware as well as customize features including fine adjustments to the AF and VC.

External design placing importance on functionality and ease of use

While inheriting the design that makes use of a lot of organic curves and the delicately polished form down to fine details that characterize the SP lens series, the new Model B023 comes with a highly sophisticated design that also places much importance on the lens’s functionality and ease of use, featuring an overall form that faithfully encompasses the internal structures within, a slim Luminous Gold brand ring, the switch shape and the distance-scale window design.

Price: To be confirmed

Availability: End of March 2017

SPECIFICATIONS

Focal Length : 10-24mm

Maximum Aperture : F/3.5-4.5

Angle of View (diagonal) : 108°44′- 60°2′ (for APS-C format)

Optical Construction : 16 elements in 11groups

Minimum Object Distance : 0.24m (9.4 in)

Maximum Magnification Ratio : 1:5.3

Filter Size : φ77mm

Maximum Diameter : φ83.6mm

Length* : for Canon 84.6mm, for Nikon 82.1mm

Weight : 440g

Aperture Blades : 7 (circular diaphragm)

Minimum Aperture : F/22-29

Image Stabilization Performance : 4 Stops (CIPA Standards Compliant)

Standard Accessories : Lens hood, Lens caps

Compatible Mounts : Canon, Nikon

* Length is the distance from the front tip of the lens to the lens mount face.

