Students to showcase wildlife work in Falmouth

As part of the Wild Film Fest, organised by the University of Exeter, budding wildlife photographers and filmmakers will be displaying their work in a national student-run event

The Wild Film Fest – taking place for the third time at the Uni of Exeter’s Falmouth campus – is open to university students from across the UK and hopes to provide an opportunity for them to demonstrate their passion for capturing the natural world on camera. Photographs caught with any style of camera, including smartphones, are eligible for entry.

Photos and films of exotic wildlife from all across the world are to be displayed at the event, including cheetahs, green turtles and spider monkeys – but creatures a little closer to home haven’t been forgotten either, with mallard ducks, hermit crabs and ladybirds also featuring in the limelight.

The annual festival is open to the public and will take place on Saturday 4 March at The Poly in Falmouth, Cornwall, and consists of two competitions: wildlife film and photography. The free event will also host a series of seminars, screenings of shortlisted films and an open gallery of the top photography entries. The evening will conclude with an awards ceremony where the winners will be presented with a trophy and prizes.

The photography competition is split into four categories: Habitat, Animal Behaviour, Abstract and Smartphone. The winners will need to demonstrate an eye for strong compositions, interesting subject matter and inevitably good luck. Last year’s photography competition winner was Michelle Branson, a zoology student, taking the top prize with a photograph of a Snow Leopard cub.

Celine Gamble, Wild Film Fest Coordinator and MSc Conservation and Biodiversity student said: “We’re particularly excited as this year we’ve received more media submissions than ever before – over 200 photos and 34 films! And we cannot wait to showcase the shortlisted candidates, along with our inspiring line-up of speakers.”

For more information and to view the winning entries of previous years, visit the Wild Film Fest website. To book tickets, visit The Poly website.