Staggering image of diving kingfisher wins coveted photographer of the year crown

An incredible image of a diving kingfisher has won the Societies’ Photographer of the Year title for the UK.

[Photo credit: © Chris Chambers]

West Yorkshire photographer Chris Chambers beat almost 12,000 images entered into the Societies’ Monthly Image Competition during 2015.

Commenting on the winning shot – which beat entries from all over the world – judges said: ‘This decisive moment has been superbly captured, in this fast-paced moment.

‘It’s a staggeringly good shot that we all wished we had captured.’

Chris, from Castleford in West Yorkshire, won a Fujifilm X-T1 with a 56mm f/1.2 lens, plus a trip to the WPPI portrait and wedding convention in Las Vegas, USA.

The photographer was awarded the coveted title at a recent awards dinner in London.

[Photo credit: © Kutub Uddin]

[Photo credit: © Gytis Sacikauskas]

[Photo credit: © Paul Karaolides]

[Photo credit: © Laima Kavaliauskaite]

[Photo credit: © Kenny Ferguson ]

[Photo credit: © Neenad Arul]

The Societies’ Awards 2015 winners:

The Societies’ Photographer of the Year 2015 – Chris Chambers, UK

The Societies’ 2nd Place Photographer of the Year 2015 – Vagelis Giotopolous, Greece

The Societies’ 3rd Photographer of the Year 2015 – Laima Kavaliauskaite, Lithuania

Advertising and Commercial – Richard Bradbury, UK

Architectural – Chris Blaser, Switzerland

Boudoir and Beauty – Laima Kavaliauskaite, Lithuania

Bump to Baby – Jocelyn Conway, UK

Children – Stephanie Belton, UK

Digital Art – Audrey Kelly, UK

Events – Paul Karaolides, UK

Fashion – Dzerinaldas Lukosius, Ireland

Landscape – Hardik Pandya, UK

Macro and Close-up – Anne Algar, UK

Media and Documentary – Jackie Au, Canada

Monochrome – Neenad Arul, India

Nature – Kutub Uddin, UK

Open Avant Garde – Roberto Falck, USA

Pet Portraiture – Tracy Willis, UK

Pictorial and Fine Art – Kenny Ferguson, UK

Portraiture Avant Garde – Patricia Taylor, UK

Portraiture Environmental – Lindsay Dobson, UK

Portraiture Studio – Laima Kavaliauskaite, Lithuania

Sports – Sofie Louca, UK

Street Photography – Paul Bucknall, UK

Travel – Peter Jones, UK

Wedding Avant Garde – Gytis Sacikauskas, Lithuania

Wedding Photojournalistic – Vagelis Giotopolous, Greece

Wedding Classical – Mauro Cantelmi, Australia

Wildlife – Chris Chambers, UK