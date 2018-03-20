Sony World Photography Awards: winners of Open competition announced

British photographer Nick Dolding takes home a double prize, and is now in with a shot of taking the overall grand prize in April

An image taken by British photographer Nick Dolding has been announced as the winner of both the Open Portraiture category and the UK National Award at the 2018 Sony World Photography Awards.

The winning entry beat hundreds of thousands of entries worldwide. The image, Emile, was selected by an expert panel of judges to win two prizes – the best single image entered by any photographer in the Open Portraiture category, and secondly as the best single image by a British photographer entering any of the awards ten Open competition categories – the Open categories are available for entry by anybody.

As a winner of the two prizes Nick Dolding wins digital imaging equipment from Sony, and will also be published in the 2018 Awards’ book and shown at the Sony World Photography Awards Exhibition in London from April 20 until May 6.

Overall winner

Dolding will also be invited to attend the London Awards ceremony on April 19, where he will compete against the other nine Open category winners to become the Open Photographer of the Year, winning $5,000.

An advertising photographer with over 30 years of experience, Nick Dolding works fom his studios in Shoreditch photographing people. Previously shortlisted in a number of different awards, he has also worked on many high level campaigns for some of the best known brands in the world.

Also announced today were the winners of all 63 National awards, and the 10 categories of the Awards Open competition. The overall and Professional category winners of the Awards will be announced on April 19.

See the gallery below to see all of the Open Winners – including Nick’s Portrait winner.