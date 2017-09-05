Unveiled at IFA 2017, Sony has launched a new product into its much-respected RX range, the Sony RX0.

Largely based on Sony’s popular premium compact camera, the RX100 Mark V, the RX0 features a large one-inch type stacked-design Exmor RS CMOS sensor. Although, with a resolution of 15.3 megapixels, it is slightly lower in megapixel count compare to the the 20.1-million-pixels of its stablemate. The major selling point of the RX0 is that it’s an ultra-small, crushproof, dustproof and waterproof camera with a 1-inch sensor.

Sony says the RX0 represents a ‘new type of camera which enables entirely new imaging possibilities’. Likely to appeal to underwater and action photographers, the RX0 is waterproof to 10 metres – that can be extended to 100 metres with an optional housing. It can also tolerate being dropped from heights up to 2 metres.

Alongside the one-inch sensor is a fixed wideangle Zeiss Tessar T* 24mm equivalent f/4 lens, which promises high resolution and minimal distortion. It’s possible to shoot in both JPEG and raw format, as well as record video up to 4K resolution (QFHD: 3840 x 2160) via clean HDMI output. The RX0’s anti-distortion shutter can deliver speeds of up to 1/32,000, meaning the camera will be able to freeze motion without unnaturally bending strait lines or moving limbs, while 16fps shooting is also available. Other interesting video specifications include 40x super slow motion full HD video, S-Log2 for post-production flexibility.

Weighing just 110g, and with tiny dimensions of 59×40.5×29.8mm, it is set to be one of the smallest premium compact cameras on the market. Multi-camera set-ups, designed to capture photos and footage from a number of angles simultaneously, are made possible in two different ways. Up to five RX0s can be controlled using the PlayMemories app on a mobile phone or tablet. Alternatively, a wireless radio commander (FA-WRC1M) can be used to trigger up to 15 RX0 cameras.

Available accessories will include a lens protector, rechargeable battery pack and a cage. The RX0 will begin shipping to Europe in October, priced at €850.