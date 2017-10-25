Sony reveals FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS

Versatile weather-sealed standard zoom for full-frame mirrorless models

Sony has announced the FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS, a weather-sealed standard zoom that it claims is the lightest in its class, at 663g. It promises high image quality due to the inclusion of four aspherical lens elements, two of which are high precision AA (advanced aspherical) lenses. Three ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements are also onboard to help minimise chromatic aberration. Nano AR coating minimises flare, while a circular aperture is employed to give attractive bokeh.

Autofocus employs Sony’s Direct Drive SSM system, and in common with other G-series lenses, Sony has included a focus hold button on the side of the barrel. The FE 24-105mm F4G OSS is due to go on sale in November 2017, priced at approximately £1,200.

Press release:

Sony today announced the latest addition to its expanding full-frame E-mount lens line-up, the FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS Standard Zoom (model SEL24105G).

The new full-frame lens covers the commonly used 24 to 105mm focal length range, delivering outstanding G Lens™ imaging performance with the most lightweight design in its class[i], maximising its versatility and usability. Therefore, the FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS can be used for versatile shooting including landscapes, portraits, weddings and more. This lens also features fast, precise and quiet autofocus capabilities in both still and video shooting, making it an ideal complement for Sony’s extensive line-up of E-mount cameras.

High Optical Performance and Outstanding Resolution

Sony’s new FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS lens delivers excellent corner-to-corner sharpness throughout the entirety of its zoom range, while also producing beautifully rendered ‘bokeh’ or background defocus at all focal lengths.

This high image quality is made possible thanks to its advanced optical design featuring four aspherical lens elements, two of which are high precision AA (advanced aspherical) lenses. There are also three strategically located ED (Extra-low Dispersion) glass elements that work in combination with the aforementioned aspherical lens elements to minimise chromatic aberration and ensure the ultimate resolution is captured.

The lens also has Sony’s original Nano AR coating to minimise flare and ghosting, and utilises a circular aperture to ensure it delivers high quality bokeh that is consistent for all Sony’s G series.

Compact, Lightweight Design and Shooting Flexibility

The new FE 24-105mm F4 G OSS lens weighs in at approximately 663 grams (23.4 oz), making it the lightest lens in its classi. When combined with one of Sony’s compact E-mount bodies, it gives photographers and videographers a far more mobile, manageable camera system that greatly increases their shooting flexibility.

In addition to the compact design and versatile 24-105mm focal length, the new lens has a minimum focus distance of 1.25ft, allowing for impressive close up detail. It also includes built-in optical image stabilisation to make it easier to produce sharp, blur-free images when shooting handheld.

Highly Advanced and Accurate AutoFocus

In order to keep up with fast-moving subjects, the new standard zoom lens features a DDSSM (Direct Drive SSM) system that is capable of rapid positioning of the lens’ focus groups with high accuracy and very minimal noise. This advanced system combined with a constant F4 aperture at all focal lengths makes the SEL24105G an excellent choice for both still and video shooting.

Further adding to its versatility, the new standard zoom lens also features a customisable focus hold button, a dust and moisture resistant design[ii] and a fluorine coating on the front element to help minimise dust, water, oil and other contaminants.

Pricing and Availability

The Sony α7R III Full-frame Interchangeable Lens Camera will ship in Europe in November 2017, priced at approximately £1,200.

[i] Compared to currently available full-frame 24-105mm F4 standard zoom lenses (October 25th, 2017, Sony research)

[ii] Not guaranteed to be 100% dust and moisture proof