New APS-C lens revealed at CES 2018

Sony launches E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS

Sony has unveiled a new compact, lightweight lens for its interchangeable lens APS-C format mirrorless cameras. The E 18-135mm F3.5-5.6 OSS features a versatile focal range (equivalent to 27-202.5mm in 35mm terms) along with its optical SteadyShot stabilisation.

Measuring just 67.2mm x 88mm and weighing in at just 325g the new lens is extremely compact for the focal range it offers.

Sony claims that the lens, its 46th in the E mount, offers fast, precise and quiet autofocus thanks to the use of a linear motor, and produces outstanding corner-to-corner sharpness throughout the zoom range, thanks to its advanced design featuring one aspherical lens and two Extra-low Dispersion glass elements that minimise aberrations. It is designed for the company’s APS-C sensor cameras including α6500, α6300 and α6000, and is considered by Sony as ideal for portraiture, landscape, nature and travel photography.

It is available from February at a price of £570