Sony introduces high-speed, high-end Alpha 9

24MP full-frame mirrorless model shoots at 20fps and costs around £4500

Sony has announced the Alpha 9 – a 24.2-million-pixel full-frame mirrorless model designed for high-speed sports and action shooting. With a brand-new Exmor RS stacked CMOS sensor and Bionx X processor supported by a front-end LSI, it’s capable of shooting at 20 frames per second with no viewfinder blackout, with a buffer of 241 raw frames or 362 jpegs before the camera slows down. The Sony Alpha 9’s £4500 price tag places it squarely up against the likes of the Nikon D5 and Canon EOS-1D X Mark II professional sports and action DSLRs.

Key features of the Sony Alpha 9 include an on-sensor AF system with 693 phase-detection points arrayed across 93% of the frame that’s capable of 60 focus and exposure tracking calculations per second; 5-axis in-body stabilisation that Sony claims gives up to 5 stops benefit; and twin SD card slots, one of which supports the UHS-II standard.

In terms of design, the camera is based on the existing second-generation Alpha 7 template, but adds some much-needed improvements. It uses a new NP-FZ100 battery with more than double the capacity, however Sony hasn’t yet provided an estimated battery life figure.

On the back there’s a joystick for positioning the focus point, while the tilting screen is now touch sensitive and can be used for the same purpose. There’s also a new dedicated AF-ON button for activating autofocus independently of the shutter release. The viewfinder resolution has increased to 3.68-million dots, with 0.77x magnification. A double-sided aspheric element is included to give the sharpest possible corner-to-corner view, while Zeiss T* and flourine coatings on the eyepiece minimise glare and repel grease or water.

On the left top-plate Sony has added drive and focus mode dials, which bring a degree of external analogue control that’s comparable to other premium mirrorless models such as the Panasonic Lumix DC-GH5 or Fujifilm X-T2. Both dials feature locking buttons, as does the exposure mode dial on the other side of the viewfinder. On the side of the camera there’s an RJ-45 ethernet port – a feature that reinforces the Sony Alpha 9’s credentials as a top-end sports-focused machine.

Naturally from Sony 4K video recording is included at 3840 x 2160px resolution, with no crop of the lens’s horizontal angle of view. The Sony Alpha 9 captures sufficient information for 6K video capture then downsamples it, which should ensure sharp, detailed footage. Alpha 7 users will notice that the video record button has been relocated to beside the viewfinder.

The Sony Alpha 9 is due to go on sale in June.

Press release:

Sony’s New α9 Camera Revolutionises the Professional Imaging Market

Groundbreaking Full-frame Mirrorless Camera Delivers Unmatched Speed, Versatility and Usability

World’s first[i] full-frame stacked CMOS sensor, 24.2 MP[ii] resolution

Blackout-Free Continuous Shooting[iii] at up to 20fps[iv] for up to 241 RAW[v]/ 362 JPEG[vi] images

Silent[vii], Vibration-free shooting at speeds up to 1/32,000 sec[viii]

693 point focal plane phase detection AF points with 60 AF/AE tracking calculations per second

Extensive professional features including Ethernet port for file transfer, Dual SD card slots and extended battery life

5-axis in-body image stabilisation with a 5.0 step[ix]shutter speed advantage

Sony today introduced its new revolutionary digital camera, the α9 (model ILCE-9).

The most technologically advanced, innovative digital camera that Sony has ever created, the new α9 offers a level of imaging performance that is simply unmatched by any camera ever created – mirrorless, SLR or otherwise.

The new camera offers many impressive capabilities that are simply not possible with a modern digital SLR camera including high-speed, blackout-free continuous shootingiii at up to 20fpsiv, 60 AF/AE tracking calculations per second,[x] a maximum shutter speed of up to 1/32,000 secondviii and much more. These are made possible thanks to its 35mm full-frame stacked Exmor RS™ CMOS sensor – the world’s first of its kind – which enables data speed processing at up to 20x faster than previous Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras[xi]. This unique sensor is paired with a brand new, upgraded BIONZ X processing engine and front-end LSI that maximises overall performance.

This industry-leading speed and innovative silent shootingvii is combined with a focusing system that features an incredible 693 phase detection AF points. Covering approximately 93% of the frame, the focusing system ensures that even the fastest moving subjects are reliably captured and tracked across the frame.

The new α9 also features a vibration free, fully electronic, completely silent anti-distortion shuttervii with absolutely no mechanical mirror or shutter noise, making it an extremely powerful photographic tool for any shooting situation that demands quiet operation. To ensure maximum usability and reliability, the camera features a new Z battery with approximately 2.2x the capacity of W batteries, as well as dual SD media card slots, including one that supports UHS-II cards. An Ethernet port (wired LAN terminal) is available as well, and there are i a wide variety of new settings, controls and customisability options that are essential for working professionals.

A New Standard of Speed and Focusing Accuracy

Critical to the record-breaking speed of the new α9 is the combination of the new stacked 24.2 MPii Exmor RS image sensor, new BIONZ X processor and front end LSI.

The immense processing power from these new components allows for faster AF/AE calculation while also reducing EVF display latency. The processor and front end LSI are also responsible for the larger continuous shooting buffer, enabling photographers to shoot at a blazing 20 fpsivwith continuous AF/AE tracking for up to 362 JPEGvi or 241 RAWv images.

The camera’s innovative AF system tracks complex, erratic motion with higher accuracy than ever before, with the ability to calculate AF/AE at up to 60 times per secondx, regardless of shutter release and frame capture. Further, when the shutter is released while shooting stills, the electronic viewfinder functions with absolutely no blackout[xii], giving the user a seamless live view of their subject at all times. This feature truly combines all of the benefits of an electronic viewfinder with the immediacy and “in the moment” advantages that not even the finest optical viewfinders can match, and is available in all still image modes[xiii] including high speed 20 fpsiv continuous shooting.

With 693 focal plane phase detection AF points covering approximately 93% of the frame, the camera ensures improved precision and unfailing focus in scenes where focus might otherwise be difficult to achieve. The Fast Hybrid AF system – pairing the speed and excellent tracking performance of phase detection AF with the precision of contrast AF – achieves approximately 25% faster performance when compared with α7R II, ensuring all fast-moving subjects are captured.

Professional Capabilities in a Compact Body

Sony’s new full-frame camera is equipped with a variety of enhanced capabilities that give it a true professional operational style.

The α9 features an all-new, high-resolution, high-luminance Quad-VGA OLED Tru-Finder with approximately 3,686k dots for extremely accurate, true-to-life detail reproduction. The new Tru-Finder, which is the highest resolution viewfinder Sony has ever incorporated in an α camera, features an optical design that includes a double-sided aspherical element, helping it to achieve 0.78x magnification and a level of corner to corner sharpness that is simply outstanding. The EVF also utilises a ZEISS® T* Coating to greatly reduce reflections, and has a fluorine coating on the outer lens that repels dirt.

This all adds up to a luminance that is 2x higher than the XGA OLED Tru-Finder from the α7R II, creating a viewfinder image with a brightness level that is nearly identical to the actual scene being framed, ensuring the most natural shooting experience. The frame rate of the Tru-Finder is even customisable, with options to set it for 60 fps or 120 fpsxiii to best match the action.

The α9 is equipped with an innovative 5-axis image stabilisation system that provides a shutter speed advantage of 5.0 stepsix, ensuring the full power of the new sensor can be realised, even in challenging lighting. With a simple half press of the shutter button, the effect of the image stabilisation can be monitored in the viewfinder or on the LCD screen, allowing framing and focus to be accurately checked and continually monitored.

The α9 also offers an Ethernet port (wired LAN terminal), allowing convenient transfer of still image files to a specified FTP server at high speeds, making it an ideal choice for studio photography, high-profile news and sporting events and more. In addition, there is a sync terminal, enabling external flash units and cables to be connected directly for convenient flash sync.

New Features for Fast Operation

Sony’s new α9 has several new and updated focus functions that support faster, easier focusing in a variety of situations. The camera features a multi-selector joystick on the back of the camera, allowing shooters to easily shift focus within the frame by pressing the multi-selector in any direction up, down, left or right when shooting in Zone, Flexible Spot or Expanded Flexible Spot focus area modes. The new model also offers touch focusing on the rear LCD screen for easy selection of, and shifting focus towards a desired focus point or subject.

New for Sony E-mount cameras, the α9 includes the addition of separate drive mode and focus mode dials, plus a new “AF ON” button that can be pressed to activate autofocus directly when shooting still images or movies.

Additional new capabilities include the “AF Area Registration”, which allows frequently used focus areas to be memorised and recalled via custom button assignments. There is also the ability to assign specific settings (exposure, shutter speed, drive mode, etc) to a custom button to be instantly recalled when needed. The camera can memorise and automatically recall the last focus point used in a vertical or horizontal orientation, instantly switching back to it when that specific orientation is used again.

For enhanced customisation, a “My Menu” feature is available, allowing up to 30 menu items to be registered in a custom menu for instant recall when needed.

Double Battery Life, Double Memory

The innovative α9 camera features an all-new Sony battery (model NP-FZ100) with 2.2x the capacity of previous Sony full-frame models, allowing for much longer shooting performance.

Based on extensive customer feedback, the new camera offers two separate media card slots, including one for UHS-II media. The same data can simultaneously be recorded to both cards, or the user can choose to separate RAW / JPEG or still images / movies. Movies can also simultaneously be recorded to two cards for backup and more efficient data management.

High Sensitivity and Wide Dynamic Range

The unique design of the α9 image sensor represents the pinnacle of Sony device technology. The 24.2 MPii full-frame stacked CMOS sensor is back-illuminated, allowing it to capture maximum light and produce outstanding, true-to-life image quality. The sensor also enables the diverse ISO range of 100 – 51200, expandable to 50 – 204800[xiv] , ensuring optimum image quality with minimum noise at all settings.

The enhanced BIONZ X processor plays a large part in image quality as well, as it helps to minimise noise in the higher sensitivity range while also reducing the need to limit ISO sensitivity in situations where the highest quality image is required.

The new α9 also supports uncompressed 14-bit RAW, ensuring users can get the most out of the wide dynamic range of the sensor.

4K Video Capture

The new α9 is a very capable video camera as it offers 4K (3840x2160p) video recording across the full width of the full-frame image sensor[xv]. When shooting in this format, the camera uses full pixel readout without pixel binning to collect 6K of information, oversampling it to produce high quality 4K footage with exceptional detail and depth. Recording is also available in the popular Super 35mm size.

Additionally, the camera can record Full HD at 120 fps at up to 100 Mbps, which allows footage to be reviewed and eventually edited into 4x or 5x slow motion video files in Full HD resolution with AF tracking.[xvi]

New Accessories

Sony has released a variety of new accessories to compliment the new α9, including:

– NP-FZ100 Rechargeable Battery: High-capacity battery with approximately 2.2x the capacity of the NP-FW50 W-series battery. Supports InfoLITHIUM® technology, which makes it possible to view the remaining battery power as both a percentage display and five step icon on the camera’s LCD screen.

– VG-C3EM Vertical Grip: Provides same operation, handling and design as α9, doubles battery life and allows USB battery-charging via the camera body.

– NPA-MQZ1K Multi-Battery Adaptor Kit: External multi-battery adaptor kit capable of functioning as an external power supply for four Z series batteries and as a quick charger. Kit comes with two packs of NP-FZ100 rechargeable batteries.

– GP-X1EM Grip Extension: Grip extender with same look, feel and design as α9. Enables more solid hold on camera.

– FDA-EP18 Eyepiece Cup: Eye piece cup with locking mechanism

– BC-QZ1 Battery Charger: Quick-charging battery charger. Charges one new Z series battery in approximately 2.5 hours.

– PCK-LG1 Screen Protect Glass Sheet: Hard, shatterproof glass screen protector with anti-stain coating to prevent fingerprints. Compatible with touch operation and tilting LCD screen

Pricing and Availability

The α9 interchangeable lens camera will start shipping from June 2017 priced at approximately £4,500.