Sony is developing a FE 400mm F2.8 lens for summer 2018

New fast telephoto optic for the Alpha 9 due in the middle of 2018

In one of the least surprising photo gear announcements of recent times, Sony has revealed that it’s working on a 400mm f/2.4 telephoto prime designed to match the high-speed Alpha 9 full-frame mirrorless camera. Details are scarce, wit Sony merely saying that the new lens will be part of the firm’s top-end G Master line-up. Somewhat disappointingly the lens is only due to appear in Summer 2018 – a full year after the appearance of the Alpha 9 – which will leave sports shooters working with adapted third-party optics for some months yet.

Press release:

Sony Announces Development of New G Master™ 400mm F2.8 Super-Telephoto Full-Frame E-mount Lens

Launching in Summer 2018

Sony today announced the development of the long-awaited FE 400mm F2.8 GM OSS Super-Telephoto lens, with a target launch date in Summer 2018.

The new lens will feature the incredible high-resolution and spectacular beautiful bokeh of Sony’s acclaimed line of flagship G Master™ series lenses, while also offering a far-reaching 400mm focal length and F2.8 large aperture. This combination will deliver a new elevated shooting experience for all professional sports, news and wildlife photographers looking to capture all of the decisive moments with higher image quality.

Sony will continue to evolve their lens line-up in order to meet the demands of all types of photographers, videographers and multi-media creators, with many different offerings to maximise the power of the innovative α™ camera line-up.

Additional details and specifications on the new FE 400mm F2.8 GM OSS Super-Telephoto Lens will be released at a later date.