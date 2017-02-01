Societies’ Photographer of the Year 2016 unveiled

Maltese photographer Darrin Zammit Lupi has beaten over 10,000 other entrants to be crowned the Societies’ Photographer of the Year for 2016

The competition is being credited as an international success with entries being received from every corner of the globe, entering via twenty-six monthly categories from nature, architectural, landscapes, sport and monochrome all the way through to all styles of wedding and portraiture. Each month, a selection of images are credited with either ‘Gold’ or highly commended, and advance to a master shortlist, where they are reassessed and a final winner is chosen.

Lupi was presented his award his grand-prize title at the Awards Dinner at the Societies’ annual convention and trade show, earlier this month. Over 400 guests were present to see the winning shots unveiled. He now walks away with not only the title, but a Fujifilm X-T2 and lens, as well as accommodation, flights and tickets to the 2017 Wedding and Portrait Photography expo in Las Vegas later on this year – a prize value of around £3,200.

“It’s a night I’ll remember for the rest of my life,” he said, speaking of the awards ceremony.

Taken near Valletta, capital city of Malta, the team of 44 judges said Lupi’s shot “perfectly captures geometry combined with a definitive moment. The gentleman in the hat is a wonderful focal point.” On top of the overall grand prize, he also won the Street Photography category.

Also celebrated at the awards were 2nd and joint 3rd place winners Terry Donnelly, Manousopoulos Prokopis and Mauro Cantelmi.

Below are some of our favourite shots from the competition: