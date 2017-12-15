Dame Esther Rantzen presents the prizes for AP’s Silverline competition

The winners of AP’s Silverline Photo Competition have been presented with their prizes at Grays of Westminster by Dame Esther Rantzen.

The competition, which was kindly sponsored by Grays, asked for positive images of the elderly, and was won by Deborah Brown of Jersey.

Second place went to Peter Murrell, and third place was won by Hayley Lehmann. All three won Nikon cameras donated by Gray Levett of Grays of Westminster, the exclusively Nikon store based in Pimlico, London.

Also in attendance were AP Editor Nigel Atherton and Silverline’s Director of Fundraising, Nina Gopal. Silverline is a charity founded by Dame Esther which runs a helpline for vulnerable older people.

See the winning images below.

“This is my mother-in-law, Mary, and her best friend Jean at the Normandy Landing beaches. Mary is riding the motorcycle in the museum exhibit. She was in the WAAF and used to operate the barrage balloons in the war. What a character, and full of energy for an octogenarian.” – Deborah Brown

“This photo was taken in a London department store whilst I was out shopping with my wife. I was inspired by the lady’s graceful and classy appearance. It was taken from the hip, so I was very pleased to get a decent result. I call this picture ‘Don’t stop till you get enough’!” – Peter Murrell

“This is Joyce, a spinster whom I have visited every day for the last three years, doing a seated version of the ‘hokey cokey’. She is the most cheerful person I know, despite being virtually housebound. Joyce is four days younger than the Queen, and I love the image of the Queen on the newspaper, seemingly biting her lip at Joyce’s antics. For me, Joyce embodies both the ordinary and the extraordinary.” – Hayley Lehmann