Sigma shares details on its 100-400mm telephoto zoom

Pricing and availability details for the Sigma 100-400mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM telephoto lens have been revealed

Sigma has lifted the lid on the price and availability of its 100-400mm f/5-6.3 Contemporary telephoto lens, revealed first at CP+ earlier this year. The lens will be available in April this year, for £799.99 including VAT. It will be simultaneously released for Sigma, Canon and Nikon mounts.

The new lens comes as something of a successor to the previous Sigma 150-600mm f/5-6.3 DG OS HSM ultra-telephoto lens, hopefully promising a similar level of sturdy performance even in its more compact form. Despite a relatively light total weight of 1,160g and compact body, it will come fully equipped with staples like auto- and manual-focus controls, an in-built optical stabilisation system and Sigma’s hypersonic motor (HSM) – and the autofocus algorithm has reportedly been upgraded in the new model for faster performance. It is constructed with 21 lens elements arranged in 15 groups, with a rounded diaphragm, built to reduce flare and ghosting.

Other key features include a new, quick way to control the lens’ angle-of-view, via a push-and-pull mechanism on the zoom dial, in addition to the regular twist mechanism. The lens hood has also been designed to accommodate push-and-pull zooming and overall lens manoeuvrability. By making it possible to adjust the angle of view instantly, the idea is to give photographers an even better chance of getting that crucial shot. With a minimum shooting distance of 160cm and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:3.8, the Sigma 100-400mm should prove useful for shooting both from a distance in telephoto, or up close in macro.

The Nikon mount version of this lens will also include an electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism that allows it to receive the appropriate signals from the camera body. This feature ensures precision diaphragm control and stable Auto Exposure (AE) performance during continuous shooting.