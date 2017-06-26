Sigma reveals pricing and availability for its upcoming 14mm and 24-70mm Art lenses

Sigma has announced the prices for two of its latest full-frame Art lenses – the fast and wide 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM, and the 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM – as well as when eager customers can expect to get their hands on them. Both were first announced way back in February at CP+.

The 14mm f/1.8 DG HSM Art will be on sale for £1,679.99 from early next month for Sigma and Canon mounts, though Nikon users will have to wait a little longer until late July. The 24-70mm f/2.8 DG OS HSM Art, meanwhile, will be available for all three mounts in early July for £1,399.99.

SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM

Introducing the world’s first and only* F1.8 ultra-wide-angle lens

*Among interchangeable lens for digital SLRs as of February 2017

Sigma Imaging (UK) Ltd is pleased to announce that the new SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM Art lens will have a Suggested Retail Price of £1,679.99 including VAT. Sigma and Canon mounts will be available to purchase in early July with Nikon mount following towards the end of July.

Accessories: Case, Cover Lens Cap

AF Mounts: SIGMA, NIKON, CANON

Appearance and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A true high-speed lens that delivers a new dimension of visual experience

In taking photographs of starry skies or other celestial scenes at night, or of the seashore with a wide perspective, a large-diameter lens is a strong ally, since it allows the capture of a moving subject by adjusting shutter speed without relying on ISO sensitivity. With its full-frame 35mm coverage, 14mm focal length for an ultra-wide angle of view, F2 barrier-breaking F1.8, the SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art is the true high-speed ultra-wide-angle lens for which so many photographers have been waiting. Although some zoom lenses are available that can cover 14mm, the large diameter delivering F1.8 brightness is a singular advantage. Going beyond fast shutter speed, this lens can capture a swarm of fireflies with crystal clarity, a beautiful bokeh effect, and outstanding control of light streaking.

【Key features】

14mm ultra-wide angle of view and F1.8 brightness deliver a new dimension of visual experience

By leveraging its extreme angle of view and the dramatic perspective this creates, an ultra-wide-angle lens can get up close and personal with a subject while at the same time taking in a vast background—an example of photography going beyond normal human vision.

SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art combines the extremely deep depth of field that comes from an ultra-wide angle of view with the extremely shallow depth of field that comes from F1.8 brightness. The result is a sharply captured subject set against a vast background dramatically blurred with a beautiful bokeh effect. It is a highly impressive mode of photographic expression that until now simply has not existed.

Minimized chromatic aberrations

Three FLD (“F” Low Dispersion) glass elements and four SLD (Super Low Dispersion) glass elements help minimize transverse chromatic aberration, which tends to be noticeable in shots taken with ultra-wide-angle lenses. The result is outstanding image quality from the center of the image to the edges.

Featuring a large-diameter aspherical lens element

The SIGMA 12-24mmF4 DG HSM | Art was the first SIGMA lens to feature a large ⌀80mm aspherical lens element. Building on the expertise derived from this success, the new lens features a large ⌀80mm precision-molded glass aspherical lens as its front element. This technology has made possible the 14mm F1.8 specification—the first of its kind.

Minimized distortion

Serving as the front lens element, the large ⌀80mm precision-molded glass aspherical lens effectively minimizes distortion. Offering excellent peripheral brightness, this lens delivers outstanding image quality from the center to the edges.

Distinctive bokeh effect

Even at the 14mm ultra-wide-angle of view, F1.8 brightness makes possible a very shallow depth of field with the subject standing out dramatically against a bokeh background. It’s the unique mode of expression that only a large-diameter lens can deliver.

Seventh 35mm full-frame prime lens to join the Art line

Launched in 2012, the SIGMA 35mm F1.4 DG HSM | Art was the first lens in the Art line. Since then, SIGMA has developed a wide variety of lenses for the line, and the SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art is the seventh prime lens in the line to offer 35mm full-frame coverage. Now even stronger, the Art line sets the new standard for prime lenses in the ultra-high-megapixel era.

Other features

Fast AF with full-time manual override

Note: The operation of full-time MF may vary based on mount type

Compatible with Mount Converter MC-11

Available SIGMA USB DOCK

Makes customization and flexible adjustment possible

Available Mount Conversion Service

Allows use with another camera body

Rounded diaphragm

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount

Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system “A1”

Made in Japan

With outstanding craftsmanship

The lens barrel is engraved with the year of release

Lens Construction: 16 elements in 11 groups | Minimum aperture (width): F16 | Angle of view (35mm): 114.2° | Minimum focusing distance: 27cm./10.6in. | Dimensions (diameter x length): ø95.4mm x 126mm/9.5in. x 5.0in. | Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm) | Maximum magnification ratio: 1:9.8 | Weight: 1,170g/41.3oz.

SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM

Top-level performance optimized for the era of ultra-high-megapixel cameras

Sigma Imaging (UK) Ltd is pleased to announce that the new SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM Art lens will have a Suggested Retail Price of £1,399.99 including VAT. Sigma, Canon and Nikon mounts will be available to purchase in early July.

Accessories: Case, Hood（LH876-04）

AF Mounts: SIGMA, NIKON, CANON

Appearance and specifications are subject to change without notice.

The definitive large-diameter standard zoom lens for any shoot

What photographers demand from the 24-70mm F2.8 specification is much more than outstanding image quality. They want all the features that make this a go-to lens for a wide range of photographic opportunities, including optical design ideal for the latest ultra-high-megapixel digital cameras, hypersonic motor (HSM) for high-speed autofocus, optical stabilizer (OS) with powerful stabilization effect, dust- and splash-proof mount with rubber sealing, and a metal barrel for a stable, rigid feel. This all-new 24-70mm F2.8 lens from SIGMA delivers the performance and functionality that help pros succeed in news, nature, and many other fields of photography.

【Key features】

The large-diameter standard zoom ideal for today’s ultra-high-megapixel digital cameras

Outstanding optical performance

Three SLD (Special Low Dispersion) glass lens elements and four aspherical lens elements help minimize optical aberrations. To ensure outstanding image quality from the center to the edges of the photograph, the optical system minimizes coma, which causes points of light to streak, and transverse chromatic aberration, which cannot be corrected via aperture control, The optical system also minimizes distortion, which can be particularly evident in wide-angle shots, resulting in excellent optical performance throughout the zoom range.

A 24-70mm F2.8 lens that meets the high standards of the Art line

SIGMA has continuously pioneered 24-70mm F2.8 lenses that are a step ahead of the times. The first model of this specification, SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 EX DG ASPHERICAL DF, launched in 2001. Representing the fourth generation of the family, the new SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG OS HSM | Art accomplishes a challenging feat in optical design: incorporating optical stabilizer functionality in a large-diameter standard zoom. By leveraging all of its design and manufacturing expertise, SIGMA has ensured that this new lens fulfills the uncompromising requirements of the Art line for image and build quality.

Bokeh that is a cut above

At wide-open aperture, this lens offers outstanding photographic expression. The area in focus is extremely sharp, while the background exhibits a beautiful bokeh effect with only slight spherical aberration. Since large-diameter zoom lenses are often used at wide-open aperture, SIGMA has paid close attention to the shape of the bokeh, aiming for perfect circularity.

Incorporating advanced aspherical lens processing technology

Aspherical lenses necessitate refined expertise in the design and manufacturing of advanced, high-performance lenses. SIGMA’s first products to feature this technology were the SIGMA 12-24mm F4 DG HSM | Art and SIGMA 14mm F1.8 DG HSM | Art, which both incorporated a large ⌀80mm aspherical lens as their front lens element. Building on the success of these predecessors, the SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG HSM | Art incorporates an aspherical lens element that helps achieve extremely high resolution. This element is much thicker at the center than the edges, and forming its unusual shape is a feat of manufacturing technology. Moreover, SIGMA processes the surface of this aspherical lens element with ultra-precise tolerances that are measured in hundredths of a micrometer. This extremely fine surface allows the SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG HSM | Art to deliver a very natural and smooth bokeh effect, without the visible concentric rings that afflict typical aspherical lens elements.

OS functionality and newly designed HSM for success on any shoot

Designed for advanced utility in a wide variety of situations, the optical stabilizer (OS) offers a powerful stabilization effect. The newly designed large hypersonic motor (HSM) offers 1.3 times the torque of its predecessor and exceptionally stable performance even at lower speeds.

* Based on CIPA’s guideline. Measuring at telephoto end, when it is attached to the camera with 35mm image sensor.

Lens barrel designed for high rigidity

Since large-diameter standard zoom lenses tend to serve as a go-to lens and see frequent use, the SIGMA 24-70mm F2.8 DG HSM | Art is designed to stand up to the challenging shooting environments that pros encounter. To this end, the lens barrel contains a large amount of metal, while the external moving parts feature thermally stable composite (TSC), which is resistant to thermal expansion and contraction. This structure contributes not only to the outstanding optical performance of the lens but also to its high rigidity and confidence-inspiring build quality.

Other features

Mount with dust- and splash-proof design

Since the area of the lens most vulnerable to dust and other foreign bodies is the mount, rubber sealing helps provide peace of mind. In addition, the front lens element features a water- and oil-repellent coating that helps the lens perform well in the rain, near water, and in other challenging conditions.

Nikon electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism included

The Nikon mount version of this lens includes an electromagnetic diaphragm mechanism that allows it to receive the appropriate signals from the camera body. This feature ensures precision diaphragm control and stable Auto Exposure (AE) performance during continuous shooting.

Note: Functionality may be limited on some camera bodies.

Fast AF with full-time manual focus

Compatible with Mount Converter MC-11

Available SIGMA USB DOCK

Makes customization and flexible adjustment possible

Available Mount Conversion Service

Allows use with another camera body

Rounded diaphragm

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

High-precision, durable brass bayonet mount

Evaluation with SIGMA’s own MTF measuring system “A1”

Made in Japan

With outstanding craftsmanship

The lens barrel is engraved with the year of release

Lens Construction: 19 elements in 14 groups | Minimum aperture (width): F22 | Filter Size: 82mm | Angle of view (35mm): 84.1-34.3° | Minimum focusing distance: 37cm./15in. | Dimensions (diameter x length): φ88mm×107.6mm /3.5in. x 4.2in. | Number of diaphragm blades: 9 (rounded diaphragm) | Maximum magnification ratio: 1:4.8 | Weight: 1,020g