Sigma announces two brand new Art lenses

Sigma has revealed two brand new Art lenses, as well as announcing that a further five of its existing lenses will now be available in the Sony FE mount.

First of the two new additions is the Sigma 105mm f/1.4 DG HSM lens, which Sigma is describing as the “bokeh master.” This is the longest focal length lens of any existing Art lenses, it brings the total number of Art lenses which offer a f/1.4 aperture up to nine, including six for full-frame cameras and three for APS-C models.

The second lens is the Sigma 70mm f/2.8 DG Macro lens, which is the first macro lens in Sigma’s Art lens line-up. Sigma also revealed that it will be manufacturing seven Art prime lenses for Sony FE mount, which is found on Sony’s full-frame cameras, such as the newly announced Sony A7 III (see page 8).

Focal lengths from 14mm to 135mm will be covered by the new Sony FE mount line-up, including the two completely new models announced. Sigma says that it plans to add even more lenses to this mount option in the future.

The new 105mm f/1.4 DG HSM lens incorporates 17 optical elements in 12 groups. It includes three FLD glass elements, two SLD glass elements and one aspherical lens element. This optical system is designed to minimize chromatic aberration, while also delivering beautiful bokeh in out of focus areas.

Aimed primarily at portrait photographers, the lens also boasts exceptional peripheral brightness, along with minimal vignetting.

First macro “Art” lens

Meanwhile, the 70mm f/2.8 DG Macro lens features an extending, floating, two-group focus mechanism. This is designed to minimise aberrations, with an optical system incorporating two FLD glass elements, two SLD glass elements and one element with a high rate of anomalous partial dispersion and high index of refraction.

Both lenses a dust- and splash-proof structure with special sealings at the mount connection. Other shared features include compatibility with Canon Lens Aberration Correction, Fast AF with full-time manual override and a brass bayonet mount.

Both lenses will be available in Sigma, Canon and Sony mount, while the 105mm f/1.4 lens will also be available for Nikon.