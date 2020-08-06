Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG DN Art for full-frame mirrorless August 6, 2020

Sigma has announced its latest lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras, the Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art. This short telephoto prime is the first with a fast f/1.4 aperture that the firm has designed specifically for mirrorless cameras, starting a new line that will complement its existing set of f/2.8 zooms. It’s said to be ideal for portrait, wedding and event photographers.

Sigma claims that the new lens delivers improved image quality compared to its counterpart for full-frame DSLRs, yet weighs only slightly more than half as much. Optically, it comprises 15 elements in 11 groups, including five super-low dispersion (SLD) elements and an aspherical element to combat optical aberrations. Particular attention has been paid to eliminate colour fringing around out-of-focus elements, a symptom of axial chromatic aberration. It also employs a diaphragm with 11 curved blades to give a circular aperture for attractive bokeh.

Along with excellent optical performance, the firm is promising high-speed AF and robust build, with dust- and splash-proof construction. It’s employed a stepping motor that’s designed to work well with both phase-detection and contrast-detection autofocus. The barrel features an aperture ring that can be de-clicked or locked, along with a focus-mode switch and an AF-lock button whose function can be customised from the camera body. The supplied bowl-shaped lens hood has a locking button for additional security.

In terms of size, the lens is 94.1mm long and 82.8mm in diameter, weighs 630g, and has a filter thread of 77mm. Its minimum focus distance is 85cm. The Sigma 85mm F1.4 DG DN | Art is due to go on sale in Sony E and Leica L mounts on 27th August for £999.