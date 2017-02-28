Shortlist revealed for Sony World Photography Awards 2017

The shortlists for Professional, Open, Youth and Student Focus competitions for the Sony World Photography Awards 2017 have been revealed today, with the overall winners being revealed April 20, 2017

2017 marks the 10th anniversary of the Sony-sponsored awards that are produced by the World Photography Organisation. This year saw a record number of participating photographers with 227,596 images entered across the awards’ Professional, Open and Youth competitions. 183 countries were represented in the submissions, 49 of which are represented on the shortlist, with photographers from a further 11 countries reaching the commended list.

Judges this year were impressed with the solid narratives and strong visual language of a variety of subject matters. Scott Gray, CEO, World Photography Organisation, says: “This year, more than any other, the entries to the Sony World Photography Awards have shown great integrity and are characterised by their considered approach. Beautiful works of photographic art, not snapshots, have been presented to the judges and I am delighted to see that our esteemed juries have chosen to reward the pure skill, artistic interpretation and thoughtfulness of the photographer, rather than simply the subject matter the photographer has captured.” He continues: “The Sony World Photography Awards has celebrated photographers and photography throughout its ten-year history, we now look forward to ensuring that photography has a global platform and is recognised as the dynamic, exciting and accessible medium it is.”

A small selection of shortlisted shots are below, but to browse the full selection, visit the competition site here: 2017 Shortlist galleries