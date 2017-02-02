Shoot the Lake District with Jessops

The latest addition to Jessops Academy experiences invites customers to visit - and shoot - the Lake District

Jessops has launched a new photography experience for 2017. Joining the Jessops Academy’s roster of 17 photographic breaks, the three-day course will see students retreat to the wild of the British countryside to learn how to get the best out of the Lake District’s vast horizons and impressive lakes and woodlands.

A member of the Jessops award winning Academy Training Team will lead this Lake District photographic break. All trainers are experienced photographers in their own rights, and have a broad knowledge of all cameras to ensure you get the best from the course. Students will benefit from a basic photography knowledge of shutter speeds, aperture and ISO, however the Jessops Academy will be offering tailored advice for all abilities during the trip.

The course will run from Tuesday 31st October – Thursday 2nd November 2017. The course is £600 and includes transport, meals and accommodation. Visit www.jessops.com.