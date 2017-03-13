Sebastião Salgado to speak at The Photography Show

World-famous photographer Sebastião Salgado has been confirmed as a key speaker at the upcoming Photography Show 2017 in Birmingham

Sebastião Salgado, one of the world’s most influential living photographers, is to speak on the Super Stage at The Photography Show on Tuesday 21st March, at 11am. One of the photography world’s biggest names, a number of Salgado’s projects since the 80’s have been published as books, including ‘The Other Americas’, ‘Sahel’, ‘Workers’ and ‘Migrations’. Some of his most famous images are of a gold mine in Brazil called Serra Pelada, part of his ‘Workers’ project.

Brought to the show by the Royal Photographic Society and Canon, A morning with Salgado will offer fans a rare look into the award-winning Brazilian photographer’s most recent long-term project, ‘Genesis’. Eight years in the making, the ambitious project has seen him setting out to document the areas and communities of the world yet to be touched by modern civilisation. So far, the project has already spawned an Oscar-nominated film documentary, a bestselling book and a number of critically successful exhibitions around the world. Photographs from the series feature in many important public and private collections around the world.

Speaking of the project, Salgado says: “I very much like to work on long-term projects… There is time for the photographer and the people in front of the camera to understand each other. There is time to go to a place and understand what is happening there. When you spend more time on a project, you learn to understand your subjects. There comes a time when it is not you who is taking the pictures. Something special happens between the photographer and the people he is photographing. He realizes that they are giving the pictures to him.”

Salgado will also be sitting down for a live Q&A with Clive Booth at 2pm that same day.

Tickets to hear him speak are available at The Photography Show website, for £20. Make sure you stop off and visit AP at the show, too! We’ll be at stand F2 all weekend.



Also taking to the Super Stage over the course of the long weekend are Albert Watson, Nadav Kander, Jill Furmanovsky, Frans Lanting, Alex Webb, David Alan Harvey, Julia Fullerton-Batten and Louis Cole.