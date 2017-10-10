Samyang announces new autofocus lens for enthusiasts and professionals

Samyang Optics has announced the release of their new autofocus lens, the AF 35mm F1.4 FE.



The global optics brand claims that the autofocus lens will work with full frame mirrorless cameras and is aimed at enthusiasts and professionals.

It will sit amongst Samyang’s other autofocus lenses – the AF 35mm F2.8 FE, which was released earlier this year, the AF 14mm F2.8 FE and the AF 50mm F1.4 FE.

Other features include two aspherical lenses and two high-refractive lenses, plus Ultra Multi Coating. It is designed to minimise various aberrations and unnecessary light dispersion to deliver good quality resolution.

The South Korean manufacturer said that the lens will work with full frame mirrorless cameras in the Sony E mount, such as the Sony Alpha 7 or Alpha 9 series.

The bright F1.4 aperture is also promised by the brand to create a shallow depth of focus in images with a wide-standard angle of view. This should mean that the new 35mm F1.4 lens is ideal for professional photography across low-light events, landscapes and portraits with expressive characteristics.

It will be available from November 2017 for a suggested retail price of £599.00.

