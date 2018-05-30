Save 51% on an Amateur Photographer magazine subscription

For one day only, there’s a special reduction on our usual subscription price.

Want to ensure you keep up with your favourite photography magazine? For today only we’re running a special offer, which saves you a massive 51% off the cover price.

With a rolling subscription, you’ll pay just £18.99 per quarter to enjoy step-by-step guides on the latest practical techniques, interviews and columns with the world’s best photographers, and detailed tests of the latest equipment – all delivered to your door each week.

See Magazines Direct for more information.

Additionally, when you become a magazine subscriber you will have access to our ‘Rewards’ portal, allowing you to enjoy exclusive hand-picked offers and unique giveaways every month. Join Rewards at amateurphotographer.co.uk/rewards.