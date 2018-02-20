Samyang reveals new 50mm lens for Canon full-frame cameras

New premium 50mm f/1.2 lens is geared specifically towards high-resolution cameras such as the Canon EOS 5DSR.



The new Samyang XP 50mm f/1.2 lens for Canon full-frame DSLRs boasts a resolution of more than 50 megapixels for photography, as well as 8K for video.

High-resolution cameras such as the Canon EOS 5DSR are perfectly suited to be matched with the lens, but it can of course be used with other Canon full-frame cameras, such as the Canon EOS 5D Mark IV.

With a wide aperture of f/1.2 and manual focusing, the lens is particularly targeted towards portrait photographers, offering a shallow depth of field effect.

Lens construction

The lens design comprises of 9 blades to deliver beautiful bokeh, starburst and out-focusing effects. There are 11 lenses in 8 groups which have been designed to minimize distortion, as well as various aberrations.

There are also special optic lenses, an aspherical lens and a high-refractive lens which are designed to deliver sharp and vivid images.

Available to buy from March 2018, the Samyang XP 50mm f/1.2 lens price will be around £799, available in Canon mount. There’s no word on whether a Nikon version of the lens will be available, nor other mounts.

The first public showing of the lens in the UK will take place at The Photography Show, being held at the NEC in Birmingham between 17-20 March.