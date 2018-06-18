Samyang AF 85mm f/1.4 EF sample image gallery

We've got hands on with Samyang AF 85mm f/1.4 EF - a new, fast aperture, short telephoto, autofocus lens for Canon DSLR photographers. View a gallery of shots, including links to full-size images below

Samyang is well known for its manual-focus lenses, however more recently the company’s focus has been directed towards expanding its lineup of autofocus lenses.

The latest lens to be added to Samyang’s autofocus lineup is the Samyang AF 85mm f/1.4 EF – a new, fast aperture, short telephoto prime for Canon DSLR photographers. This all-new optic nestles in nicely alongside the company’s other six autofocus primes, which include the AF 24mm f/2.8 FE, AF 14mm f/2.8 EF, AF 35mm f/1.4 FE, AF 35mm f/2.8 FE, AF 14mm f/2.8 FE and AF 50mm f/1.4 FE.

Not to be confused with Samyang’s premium manual focus lens, the XP 85mm f/1.2, the new AF 85mm f/1.4 EF is claimed to deliver quiet, fast and accurate autofocus, thanks to an upgraded dual LSM motor. It weighs 485g, measures 72mm long (without lens hood or rear cap) and features an optical construction that comprises 9 elements in 7 groups. It has a minimum focusing distance of 90cm and just as you’ll find on expensive, premium optics, it incorporates weather sealing to protect the internals from moisture and dust.

You can find out more information about the new Samyang AF 85mm f/1.4 EF by reading our news story.

The selection of sample images below were taken with the lens coupled to the Canon EOS 5D Mark III and Canon EOS 5DS R.

The Samyang AF 85mm f/1.4 EF will be available from July and will cost £599.99.

All images are Copyright Amateur Photographer magazine.