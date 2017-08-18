Built with V-NAND technology, the new Samsung SSD T5 drive features industry-leading transfer speeds with encrypted data security in a compact and durable design

Samsung Portable SSD T5 is the newest portable solid state drive (PSSD) from the South Korean tech giant as it seeks to raise the bar for the performance of external memory products.

The T5, built with Samsung’s latest 64-layer V-NAND technology, delivers industry-leading transfer speeds with encrypted data security in a compact and durable design, with the intention of making it easier than ever for users to access our most valuable image and video data anywhere, at any time.

“Samsung has been pushing the envelope of what is possible in portable storage and solid state drives for years, and the Portable SSD T5 continues our legacy of leadership and innovation,” said Un-Soo Kim, Senior Vice President of Brand Product Marketing, Memory Business at Samsung Electronics. “We are confident that the T5 will exceed consumers’ expectations for external storage by offering faster speeds and a solid design that is lightweight and conveniently pocket-sized. It is the ideal portable storage product for consumers and professionals who are in search of a fast, durable and secure device.”

Designed to deliver stunning speeds of up to 540 MB/s – up to 4.9 times faster than typical external HDD products – the new T5 was produced specifically with content creators in mind, as well as mainstream consumers. Also, the T5 is smaller than an average business card at 74 x 57.3 x 10.5 millimeters (3.0 x 2.3 x 0.4 inches) and lightweight at a mere 51 grams, less than half the weight of an iPhone 6, making it highly portable. The aluminium exterior comes in two distinct metal finishes – Deep Black (1TB and 2TB models) and Alluring Blue (250GB and 500GB models).

The T5 comes with a three-year limited warranty and is available to order globally from now with a manufacturer’s suggested retail price (MSRP) starting at $129.99 (£124.99) for the 250GB model.

With no moving parts and a shock-resistant internal frame, the T5 offers users peace of mind as it can withstand accidental drops of up to 2 meters (6.6 feet), according to Samsung’s internal testing. The new drive is also supported by the Samsung Portable SSD Software for PCs and Macs based on the AES 256-bit hardware data encryption, making it it easy to configure security settings and receive the latest firmware and software updates. A mobile app is also available for Android smartphones and tablets for even further convenience. In addition, the T5 includes two connection cables – USB-C to C and USB-C to A – for enhanced compatibility across numerous devices.